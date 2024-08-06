While rooted in present, Boks gaze on the future

“With guidelines about how we want to play, he must bring Sacha to the table, in the same way Handré brings Handré to the table. We know what Manie does when he is on fire. We are hoping to create that environment where he can be himself and bring his natural talent, like all the other guys,” said the coach.
Image: Charle Lombard
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was loath to call Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's selection ahead of double Rugby World Cup (RWC) winning flyhalf Handré Pollard as a changing of the guard in the build up to Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia.
However, he recognises fast tracking the 22-year-old’s experience in the green and gold jersey will stand the Springboks in good stead as they put the building blocks for the 2027 RWC in Australia in place.
“We can’t look too far ahead, then you forget the present, but we also can’t just look at the present,” said a slightly conflicted Erasmus when asked about Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s elevation above Pollard, who has been earmarked for the bench in Brisbane.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu and No 8 Elrigh Louw will make their first starts for the Boks in the Rugby Championship opener in a team that strongly resembles the one that did duty in the second Test against Ireland.
Erasmus was keen to remind that the Boks were in a gradual transition and nine of the players in his touring party weren’t regular selections before last year’s RWC.
“It is a squad of 45 players trying to win each Test match while wearing a hat for the future. They have to earn their stripes to change the guard,” said Erasmus.
“I won’t call it a changing of the guard. It is giving opportunity while guys such as Handré and Manie [Libbok] help nurture these guys to Test match level. This is his [Feinberg-Mngomezulu's] fifth cap. We used to say we don't want to go to the World Cup with a guy under eight or nine caps. It has been well documented that no World Cup has been won with a flyhalf younger than 24 years old. Rather blood a guy now and give him proper backup, some nice experience with guys like Damian [de Allende] on his outside.”
Placing huge expectations on himself, Feinberg-Mngomezulu can be highly strung, especially when things don’t entirely go his way. In that department former Stormers inside centre De Allende recognises he has a role to play. “He is well spoken and brings a lot of confidence,” he said of Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
“It is his first start and he will be nervous. I hope he’ll be nice and composed. When he is composed and expresses himself, he is exceptional. I’ll try to keep him composed.”
Erasmus reminded the player came through their structures and they know him well.
“With guidelines about how we want to play, he must bring Sacha to the table, in the same way Handré brings Handré to the table. We know what Manie does when he is on fire. We are hoping to create that environment where he can be himself and bring his natural talent, like all the other guys,” said the coach.
Louw, who broke a two-year absence from the squad when he came off the bench against Portugal in Bloemfontein, cracks the nod for the first time in the starting team.
Again, Erasmus reminded the loose forward is a product of the system and he had blipped on their radar. “It is nice to get [Louw] playing his fifth cap, not his first. He can play seven and eight. He is a physical player, an aggressive player,” he said about Louw.
“It is not his first start he can't be too nervous. He's settled and playing with a lot of guys he knows. Hopefully he's nice and calm and brings the physical side of things.”
Erasmus said it was bad luck on Evan Roos for not being selected, and now having to undergo an operation. There is also concern about the fitness of lock RG Snyman, which means Ruan Nortje is on standby for Saturday's Test.
Springbok team to face Australia in Brisbane:
Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith; Grant Williams, Handré Pollard.
