Reinach reassures young buck, as Bok halfbacks look to hit the deck running

Such is their lack of familiarity scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu may as well do a speed dating crash course in Brisbane ahead of the Springboks' Test against the Wallabies on Saturday.

The unlikely pair will form a partnership in the Springboks' opening Rugby Championship clash at Suncorp Stadium and though they both played against Portugal in Bloemfontein they are yet to operate in concert as halfbacks.

“I haven’t played with him as a No 9 and 10,” confirmed Reinach.

The scrumhalf, however, has been impressed with the intellectual property already in residence with the 22-year-old. “The whole week he showed he’s got a rugby head on him. He is a young boy but he is hugely talented and I am really excited for him to go out there.

“He’s got the backing of the 22 other players and the rest of the squad here just to go out there and express himself and enjoy the moment.”