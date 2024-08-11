All Blacks coach Robertson reflects on preparations after loss to Pumas

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson said he would reflect on what he could have done differently in the build-up to Saturday's Rugby Championship opener after the All Blacks were stunned 38-30 by Argentina at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Tries from Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras, Franco Molina and Agustin Creevy, plus an 18-point haul from the boot of Santiago Carerras, saw the All Blacks suffer their first defeat under Robertson since he succeeded Ian Foster in November.

“You look at yourself first,” former Canterbury Crusaders coach Robertson said. “You ask: 'What could I have done personally as the head coach, how could I have framed this week better, how could I have more edge?'

“I'll reflect over the next 24 hours. I'm disappointed. I'm hurt. They'll look to me and I'll make sure I put everything in place for them so we respond this week.”

The All Blacks had defeated the Pumas 44-6 in the Rugby World Cup semifinals in October but were far from dominant on Saturday, delivering an error-strewn performance to open their Rugby Championship title defence.