Rugby

All Blacks coach Robertson reflects on preparations after loss to Pumas

11 August 2024 - 15:05 By Michael Church
Tupou Vaa’i of the All Blacks is tackled in their Rugby Championship Test against Argentina at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday.
Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson said he would reflect on what he could have done differently in the build-up to Saturday's Rugby Championship opener after the All Blacks were stunned 38-30 by Argentina at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Tries from Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras, Franco Molina and Agustin Creevy, plus an 18-point haul from the boot of Santiago Carerras, saw the All Blacks suffer their first defeat under Robertson since he succeeded Ian Foster in November.

“You look at yourself first,” former Canterbury Crusaders coach Robertson said. “You ask: 'What could I have done personally as the head coach, how could I have framed this week better, how could I have more edge?'

“I'll reflect over the next 24 hours. I'm disappointed. I'm hurt. They'll look to me and I'll make sure I put everything in place for them so we respond this week.”

The All Blacks had defeated the Pumas 44-6 in the Rugby World Cup semifinals in October but were far from dominant on Saturday, delivering an error-strewn performance to open their Rugby Championship title defence.

The All Blacks and Los Pumas kicked off their Rugby Championship campaign in Wellington on Saturday, and the clash did not disappoint.

The outcome eventually swung Argentina's way when Creevy smuggled the ball across the line with 11 minutes remaining to earn the Pumas a third win over the All Blacks in 38 meetings.

“After every kickoff we put pressure on ourselves,” said Robertson. “That's hugely frustrating.

“When we did the simple things well we looked great and then we reverted back to put pressure on ourselves,” added Robertson after his fourth game in charge of the side.

“You're always rethinking. We've been together five or six weeks. You've got to build trust in your processes so you believe and then execute. Now we've got to get the execution right.”

The teams will meet again on Saturday at Eden Park, the All Blacks' Auckland stronghold where they have not lost since 1994.

Reuters

