For Feinberg-Mngomezulu, playing in just his fifth Test, the match was another stepping stone in a remarkable year. He has taken everything thrown at him in his stride but he acknowledged his close comrades.
“It comes naturally. The guys around me are double World Cup champs. Their aura rubs off on me. They provide me with clarity and security.
“I feel so at home here, which allows me to be myself on the field and ultimately just do my job properly.
“It is my crown year, so I believe crown years are special. This has been the most awesome year, ever.
“To rub shoulders with my heroes and step up and see them now as my teammates instead of my heroes, is a dream come true. I just hope this year is a building block for the future.”
The Boks travel to Perth in the hope Snyman and Nortje will be restored to fitness before the clash at Optus Stadium. Snyman has been struggling with a foot injury, while Nortje has a knee niggle.
Boks' win marked by big defensive effort, but now they have to go again
There will be no time for complacency for the Springboks as they seek to make a two-Test Rugby Championship clean sweep against Australia in next weekend's clash in Perth.
Their muscle-flexing 33-7 defeat of the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday suggests there is great distance between the sides but the Springboks aren't taking anything for granted.
“It is back to the drawing board, there's another big one in Perth,” reminded lock Salmaan Moerat who was drafted into the squad at the 11th hour after injury ruled out RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje.
“Australia are a very well-coached side with Joe Schmidt. He has obviously brought a new dimension to the squad. We have to come up with new plans and it should be another spectacle next week.”
Despite losing some of their intensity due to three yellow cards it was a Bok performance from the top drawer.
They broke their 11-year drought in Brisbane in style with a bonus-point win that left them at the top of the Rugby Championship standings.
“It feels amazing, I'm so happy the guys could pull together,” flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said.
“There was obviously a bit of talk about the curse of Suncorp. We had a good training week and we were able to execute in the game.
“To put points on a quality outfit was our goal. We achieved that this week, next week we go again.”
Though the Boks were at times dazzling in attack, the 22-year-old, who featured in the starting team for the first time, was enthused by his team's defence.
“With our defence we showed, after we sort of won the game going 30 points up, grit, determination and relentlessness getting off the line for our flag. It is everything the Springboks stand for. To pull that off and defend our flag, the boys are happy.”
Moerat concurred. “Defensively we were up there, the guys looked desperate. The scoreline showed that and we played some exceptional rugby.”
He was particularly pleased the team was able to replicate what they had set out in their battle plans.
“I thought we played really well. We did most of the things we spoke about during the week.
“It takes a proper team effort to get a result like that. I thought everyone came to the party.”
Springboks bash Wallabies 33-7 in Rugby Championship opener
