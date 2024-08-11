Young Sharks take a bite out of Griquas

A young, inexperienced Sharks XV filled with personnel from this year's Junior Springboks beat Griquas 40-21 in their Currie Cup match at Kings Park in Durban on Sunday.

The home side outscored Griquas by six tries to three to clinch the bonus-point victory meaning that JP Pietersen's charges moved to fifth place in the standings with 17 points.

The Sharks starved the men from Kimberley of the ball in the opening stages and made them chase ghosts.

They camped in Griquas' territory from the start with scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse shaking things up with quick ball from the base.

Hendrikse, returning to the KwaZulu-Natal side after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained four months ago, had the honour of scoring the first try after only five minutes.