Honest and direct Erasmus key to Springboks' success, Kolisi says

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said the honest environment created by coach Rassie Erasmus and his willingness to try new things were key to their success after the Springboks thumped Australia in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

Kolisi opened the scoring for the Springboks in their 33-7 win in Brisbane after a double jump and pass from Ben-Jason Dixon to Eben Etzebeth in a trick line-out play that set the captain up to score at the end of a rolling maul.

“We love having him as players because he's played the game,” Kolisi said of Erasmus.

“He's always honest with us and direct, always keeps us in check because we become superstars and you feel good about yourself. And he always tells us, from his time when he played ... he keeps us humble and reminds us who we play for.

“And we love the way he thinks. He doesn't think how everybody thinks, he's always looking for other ways to make our team better. And our group are always willing to try something. We don't say, 'That's not going to work'.”