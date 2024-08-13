Rugby

Boks go bold in the front row

Only 21 caps between the starters but the cavalry lies in wait

13 August 2024 - 15:33
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Jan-Hendrik Wessels is back in the Bok starting line-up to play the Wallabies in Perth. Here he addresses the media ahead of his debut in Bloemfontein.
Image: Charle Lombard

Though the Springboks will start with the same front row that did duty against Portugal, their selections for this Saturday's clash against the Wallabies are bold in the context of the Rugby Championship.

Only one starting Bok front row has gone into a Rugby Championship Test with fewer caps. On that occasion Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba and Wilco Louw packed down with 16 collective caps against Argentina in Gqeberha in 2021.

On Saturday, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar and Thomas du Toit will crouch shoulder-to-shoulder having played in just 21 Tests collectively. Grobbelaar and Wessels have played a Test each.

The trio, as you'd expect, flexed their muscle against the then 15th-ranked team in the world but their assignment is a little trickier this weekend.

The Boks will aim for the same set piece dominance that helped paved the way to a resounding victory in Brisbane. Reassuringly, the Boks will have the much decorated Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Vincent Koch as part of their cavalry.

The Bok tight five have only 30 caps between them.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus was at pains to point out that despite making 10 changes his team contains 14 Rugby World Cup winners. The bench consists of players garlanded with a golden medal at the Stade de France last year.

While Wessels and Grobbelaar are at the start of their Test careers, Du Toit is keen to re-establish himself in the team. He made his Bok return against Portugal in Bloemfontein last month having previously played against Argentina on the cusp of last year's World Cup.

Having made his debut in 2018 this will be only his second Test against Australia.

In the back division Lukhanyo Am is also hoping to cement himself back in the Bok firmament. The length of his absence from the squad mirrored that of Du Toit.

Upon his return he helped the World Champions run amok in attack, while organising and standing firm in defence against Portugal. Am is a class act but this time he will have to prove himself at inside centre against a tier one team.

After 36 Tests this will be his first start at inside centre but he'll do so next to Jesse Kriel.

Erasmus makes 10 changes for Boks' next Test against Wallabies

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and lock Ruan Nortje will earn their first Test starts
Sport
2 hours ago

Erasmus said Damian de Allende needed “a bit of the rest”. “With the physical way he plays we can't expect him to play 14 Tests in a row. Handré [Pollard] will at some point slot in at 12,” said the coach about one of the three backs he has on the bench.

Fullback Aphelele Fassi is set for his sixth Test, only his second in the Rugby Championship. Damian Willemse and Willie le Roux are ahead of him in the Bok queue but Fassi appears to be restoring his international credentials.

The emergence of Kurt-Lee Arendse has meant Makazole Mapimpi, who is starting on Saturday, is no longer the first-choice pick on the left wing but his try scoring hunger remains undiminished. Having gone tryless in six straight Tests, Mapimpi has scored eight in his past half a dozen Bok appearances.

Lock Ruan Nortje was hoping to get his Test career back on track but a knee injury last week robbed him that chance when a rare opportunity presented itself.

He gets a crack this weekend next to captain Salmaan Moerat.

Erasmus said flank Ben-Jason Dixon has a niggle that precluded his inclusion, while prop Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi have lesser ailments.

Springboks to play Australia in Perth:

Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat; Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith; Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard.

