Erasmus makes 10 changes for Boks' next Test against Wallabies
Having beaten the Wallabies in Brisbane the Springboks have made 10 changes to their team to do battle in their next Rugby Championship outing against the same opposition in Perth on Saturday.
Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and lock Ruan Nortje will earn their first Test starts, while Salmaan Moerat will captain the team for the clash at the Optus Stadium.
Regular captain Siya Kolisi is one of nine players from Saturday’s 33-7 victory who is rotated. Loose forward Marco van Staden starts in his place, while the only players retaining starting places are Cheslin Kolbe (wing), Jesse Kriel (centre), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (flyhalf), Elrigh Louw (No 8) and Pieter-Steph du Toit, who moves from lock to flanker.
The changes to the team were motivated by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ desire to continue finding the balance between building momentum and expanding squad depth.
Springboks to play Australia in Perth — Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat; Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels.
Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith; Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard.
