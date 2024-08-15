Bell will feature in the front row along with 2019 under-19 teammate Josh Nasser, who will pack down at hooker. Bell is a formidable ball carrier but whether he has retained the spring in his step remains to be seen.
Wallabies pick combative operators for Boks Test
Marika Koroibete restored to the left wing as hosts hope to rebound
Image: Mark Kolbe (Getty Images)
The Wallabies will have more kick in their starting team for this weekend's Rugby Championship Test against the Springboks in Perth.
The changes mean they will have greater raw impact and, in some areas, more experience as wing Marika Koroibete, scrumhalf Nic White and prop Angus Bell count among the returnees to the starting team.
There was, however, no return for titanic tight head Taniela Tupou who is dealing with a family bereavement.
Being more combative and accurate are the characteristics head coach Joe Schmidt is seeking from his team after they were well off the pace in last weekend's 33-7 defeat to the Boks in Brisbane.
The changes to his team reflect this desire. Koroibete brings dynamism on and around ball and him potentially crossing paths with Bok left wing Makazole Mapimpi could provide a match flashpoint.
Koroibete delivered a try-saving interference when he charged a try-bound Mapimpi into touch when the Springboks clashed with the Wallabies in Adelaide two years ago.
The highly contentious no-arms “tackle” was deemed legal.
However a week later Koroibete could not prevent a fired-up Mapimpi from scoring in the corner and when the Bok got to his feet he laid his left hand on the Wallaby who was still on the deck. It sparked scuffles between both sets of players.
Koroibete is restored at the expense of Filipo Daugunu, who misses out due to injury. Eyebrows were raised at Koroibete's absence in Schmidt's selection for last week's Test in Brisbane.
Agent provocateur White also earns a recall. He will get his first Wallaby start in 2024 next to flyhalf Noah Lolesio. He has history with Faf de Klerk but the blonde underwear model is busy restoring his fitness.
Bell will feature in the front row along with 2019 under-19 teammate Josh Nasser, who will pack down at hooker. Bell is a formidable ball carrier but whether he has retained the spring in his step remains to be seen.
He has had his foot reshaped to help rectify trouble he has had with his toes. Scrumming against the Springboks is perhaps not the ideal way of easing into things.
Bell is in the starting team at the expense of James Slipper who drops to the bench. Should he make it onto the field, Slipper will be one cap short of George Gregan's record 139 caps for the Wallabies.
Lock Angus Blyth earns his recall after Nick Frost was ruled out due to the concussion he suffered in Brisbane.
Nineteen-year-old prodigy Max Jorgensen is among the Wallabies' replacements, while Tom Lynagh loses his place on the bench to Ben Donaldson.
Wallabies to play the Springboks: Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth; Allan Alaalatoa (captain), Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Substitutes: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru; Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen.
