Teams for Perth Test
Australia — Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth; Allan Alaalatoa (captain), Josh Nasser, Angus Bell.
Substitutes: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru; Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen.
SA — Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat; Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels.
Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith; Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard.
Kickoff: 11.55am
Wallaby backlash will have to come with a splash in Perth
Rain predicted for Perth which will bring Bok pack more into play
History tells us going east brings the prospect of being bogged down in a quagmire, but it is in Australia's distant west where the Wallabies may befall the same fate on Saturday.
Having suffered a chastening 33-7 Rugby Championship defeat in Brisbane last week, the Wallabies packed for Perth in the hope of brighter prospects after a third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Springboks.
Any chance of a sunny disposition radiating through the group dissipated with the news match day will see 15-40mm rainfall in Perth.
AAP has reported Optus Stadium's slippery surface is already under scrutiny and heavy showers predicted for Saturday will only worsen matters.
This is not good news for the Wallaby forwards who struggled to escape the clutches of the Boks in Brisbane.
That task will be greater still on a wet surface where the Springboks, who don't have to chase the game, can revert to the slow poison for which they are renowned.
There will almost certainly be more scrums, a facet of the game in which the Boks now rarely get the opportunity, given their prowess, to exact full toll.
“It's a bit soft underneath, Wallabies captain Allan Alaalatoa told reporters on Friday. “I think that's probably due to the weather it's had. We've spoken about that as a pack and as a team, just making sure you have the right essentials with your boots, to make sure you take every opportunity that counts.
“I don't change anything. I wear the longest studs possible.”
As far as effort is concerned, the Wallabies will no doubt be better than they were last week.
This Wallaby team is still in a developmental stage and they were forced into the unwanted challenge of rearranging the deck chairs in the face of injuries in Brisbane.
It proved a stretch, even for a coach with the vast organisational skills of head coach Joe Schmidt.
This week Schmidt made amendments to his squad that he believes will make his team more combative and accurate.
The addition of wing Marika Koroibete and prop Angus Bell provides them more dynamism with ball in hand, while scrumhalf Nic White's first start of the year perhaps opens the door for the hosts to get under the visitors' skin.
“Angus Bell is a quality player, with several other of their forwards, so we are expecting a huge battle. From our side, the guys are excited and ready to go,” said stand-in Bok captain Salmaan Moerat.
One of the main problems the Wallabies had last week was their failure to match the Boks physically, which had wider implications for their efficacy in the set pieces.
In the expected wet, White's boot is likely to be deployed generously as the home team hope to make easy territory.
Given their recent experience though, they'll know, precious little comes easily against the Boks.
