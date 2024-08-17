Bok legend Akona Ndungane backs Rassie’s wholesale changes for second Test against Wallabies

“They all seem to be enjoying their rugby. They beat Australia 33-7 but the Wallabies were fortunate not to concede 50 points the way the Springboks dominated first phase, defence and attack. Those yellow cards at the end helped them,” said Ndungane, who won the Rugby World Cup in 2007.
“It's no surprise Rassie has made so many changes. He's trying to build depth and give players quality opportunities to see if they can cope. When you're in a good place you're able to make changes. I don't think this team is any weaker than last weekend's.
“I'm looking forward to seeing Lukhanyo Am playing at 12. We saw how good he was in his comeback against Portugal, though injury has slowed him down a bit. It's an exciting combination in the backline with Sacha, Lukhanyo and Jesse Kriel playing together.”
Equally exciting for Ndungane is teeing up in his first Vodacom Origins of Golf tournament, where the former Springbok thoroughly enjoyed his first experience of the longest-running pro-am series on the Sunshine Tour.
“It's wonderful. I love golf, watching it and playing, and to be around the pros is special. Just to be here at this beautiful course is amazing, especially for me, being my first time playing here.
“What an experience, especially with the wind blowing so hard it felt like the Western Cape or a coastal course. But our pros, Cara Gorlei and Keenan Davidse, were great company.”
