Eduan Keyter's late try hand Sharks victory over Cheetahs as Lions claim comfortable win against Province

Sharks' right wing Eduan Keyter scored four minutes from full time to hand his team a 25-20 Currie Cup win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Keyter burst onto the ball on the angle after his team secured quick line-out possession and sped clear of the defence to help his side regain the lead they had relinquished two minutes earlier.

The Sharks held the lead but were stunned in the 74th minute when Cheetahs flyhalf Ethan Wentzel was put in a gap and dashed clear from long range with six minutes to go.

The Sharks, however, delivered a riposte that proved decisive as they recorded their third win of the season.

The Sharks who made a poor start to the season have now climbed into fourth spot on the points table, just two points behind the third placed Cheetahs.