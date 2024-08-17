Eduan Keyter's late try hand Sharks victory over Cheetahs as Lions claim comfortable win against Province
Sharks' right wing Eduan Keyter scored four minutes from full time to hand his team a 25-20 Currie Cup win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Keyter burst onto the ball on the angle after his team secured quick line-out possession and sped clear of the defence to help his side regain the lead they had relinquished two minutes earlier.
The Sharks held the lead but were stunned in the 74th minute when Cheetahs flyhalf Ethan Wentzel was put in a gap and dashed clear from long range with six minutes to go.
The Sharks, however, delivered a riposte that proved decisive as they recorded their third win of the season.
The Sharks who made a poor start to the season have now climbed into fourth spot on the points table, just two points behind the third placed Cheetahs.
Yaw Penxe bags a brace against the Toyota Cheetahs 🏉🏉— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 17, 2024
📺 Stream #CarlingCurrieCup live: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/vL8pVIzf62
Earlier the Lions went on to record a comfortable 41-22 victory over Western Province at Ellis Park.
The Lions held the whip hand from the start and by the 24th minute had racked up a 18-8 lead. The Lions were thoroughly dominant.
They were showing their line-out prowess with Darrien Landsberg cutting a commanding figure and it was from a variation in that facet in the 33rd minute that he put flank Renzo du Plessis into a gap Western Province never looked like plugging.
At 28-8 after 33 minutes the Lions were well in control.
Western Province were let down by poor ball retention, but to be fair the hosts, their defence mostly stood firm.
Any prospect the visitors had of winning the game was extinguished when Lions fullback Quan Horn scored shortly after the break, again due to a visiting team error.
Horn had kicked the ball ahead and he successfully charged down the clearance to extend the home team's advantage.
Though JC Mars scored his second for Western Province soon after their sins in the first half had left them too far adrift.
The Lions didn't quite finish with the flourish that one had anticipated. Neither side was able to register points in the last 16 minutes of the game. The win leaves the Lions second on the table.
Bronson Mills continues to impress for the Fidelity ADT Lions in the #CarlingCurrieCup 🌟 pic.twitter.com/c9qJjpG8VO— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 17, 2024
On Friday night the Bulls repelled a Pumas' rebellion in a cross-section match to run out 40-24 winners in Mbombela to remain top of the standings.
The Bulls had secured a try scoring bonus point by the 24th minute but the Pumas came roaring back just before the break. The hosts took the same energy into the second half and they too ran in a bonus point try before former Puma, Devon Williams scored a crucial momentum shifting try for the Bulls.
The visitors scored again to give themselves some breathing space in the match, while giving themselves a slight cushion at the top of the Currie Cup points table.
The Bulls lead the way with 31 log points while the Lions are three points behind. On Sunday the Griffons host Griquas in Welkom.