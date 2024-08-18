“We talked about having a response, and we did tonight, especially the first 40,” said Robertson.
“The wetter the better, really. When it dried up, that was when we made it tough on ourselves.
“I'm just really proud that we showed what we're all about.”
New Zealand's win was built on a dominant first half display with Robertson's side holding a 35-3 lead at the interval, leaving the coach disappointed his players were unable to maintain their performance from the opening 40 minutes.
“We wanted to make sure that we finished them off,” said Robertson. “Sometimes it happens (that you don't).
“The great thing about that is we got Beauden (Barrett) to 10 and Rieko (Ioane) to left wing and got Anton (Lienert-Brown) on. We played the whole squad — we just lost a little bit of rhythm doing it.
“When we got down there, into the 22, we just didn't finish a couple (of opportunities) off, which would have probably made it a bit sweeter. But the efforts were there that created those opportunities.”
All Blacks were determined to stay focused on Argentina, says Savea
Image: Dave Rowland/Getty Images)
New Zealand captain Ardie Savea said the All Blacks had refused to be distracted by their upcoming Rugby Championship clashes with South Africa in their desire to avenge last week's surprise loss to Argentina when the nations met in Auckland on Saturday.
Scott Robertson's side bounced back in to style to notch up a 42-10 win over Argentina to register the All Blacks' 50th consecutive win at their Eden Park stronghold and set up a pair of blockbuster clashes against the Springboks on August 31 and September 7.
“We know how tough it is to go to South Africa, but we wanted to focus on this week, tonight,” said the All Blacks' forward.
“We did a job. We've got a few days at home to recovery, refresh, put some money in the bank and then come together and go to Africa.”
The South Africans lead the early Rugby Championship standings by five points after comprehensive back-to-back wins over Australia while the All Blacks needed to bounce back from a disappointing opening showing against the Pumas.
Will Jordan scored a pair of tries and Damian McKenzie added 17 points to lead the New Zealanders to a comfortable win in wet and wind-swept Auckland that put their campaign back on track.
Rassie Erasmus in the box seat
“We talked about having a response, and we did tonight, especially the first 40,” said Robertson.
“The wetter the better, really. When it dried up, that was when we made it tough on ourselves.
“I'm just really proud that we showed what we're all about.”
New Zealand's win was built on a dominant first half display with Robertson's side holding a 35-3 lead at the interval, leaving the coach disappointed his players were unable to maintain their performance from the opening 40 minutes.
“We wanted to make sure that we finished them off,” said Robertson. “Sometimes it happens (that you don't).
“The great thing about that is we got Beauden (Barrett) to 10 and Rieko (Ioane) to left wing and got Anton (Lienert-Brown) on. We played the whole squad — we just lost a little bit of rhythm doing it.
“When we got down there, into the 22, we just didn't finish a couple (of opportunities) off, which would have probably made it a bit sweeter. But the efforts were there that created those opportunities.”
MORE:
All Blacks exact revenge with big win over Argentina in Auckland
Salute super Bok history makers
Springboks keen to beat Wallabies in a Test of desperation stakes
Wallaby backlash will have to come with a splash in Perth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos