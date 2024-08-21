Injured De Jager sees no reason Boks can’t win third straight World Cup

His career may be littered with all kinds of orthopaedic upheavals but lock Lood de Jager insists South African rugby is in rude health.

In fact, De Jager argues, this is as good as it gets. “South African rugby is in the healthiest position it has ever been,” he said.

“To go to Australia and play all the players in the squad except RG Snyman, who had a bit of a niggle, and still beat Australia comfortably. They did this while blooding youngsters next to experienced players. This is a high-performance environment that also brings that competitiveness and that makes us so much stronger. I’m really excited about the future of SA Rugby,” said the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner.

The bearded lock backs up his claim. De Jager was reminded the Boks won their most recent World Cup titles with much reduced time in their preparation and was then asked if there is any reason the Boks cannot go on to record a first hat-trick of wins in the showpiece. “I can’t. I honestly can’t. Especially when you consider they are bleeding in youngsters next to the experienced players,” he said.