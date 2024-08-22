Assistant leaves over differences with Robertson as All Blacks name squad for Boks
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald has left the role after being at loggerheads with head coach Scott Robertson over the direction of the team.
MacDonald's departure, confirmed by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Thursday, comes ahead of the two-Test Rugby Championship tour of South Africa and despite the All Blacks winning four out of their five Tests in Robertson's first season in charge.
Robertson said the relationship with his attack specialist was not working.
“We've come to a mutual agreement which we feel is the best for the All Blacks moving forward, that he steps away,” the 50-year-old told reporters in Christchurch.
“We just feel like it hasn't quite clicked. We just quite haven't lined up where we need to on the rugby side of it.
"[It's] just a bit of philosophy on rugby, how it was played.”
So many famous people in one video 🤩#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/Vc4ejCHLv1— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 17, 2024
Given the pair's history and MacDonald's four-year contract, the decision may not have been made taken lightly.
They shared changing rooms as Canterbury and New Zealand teammates before reuniting in the coaches box.
A former All Blacks flyhalf and midfielder capped 56 times, MacDonald was one of Robertson's first appointees when he took over the Crusaders after the 2016 season of Super Rugby.
The pair guided the Crusaders to the 2017 title in their first year in charge before MacDonald quit to coach provincial side Tasman, later returning to Super Rugby at the Auckland Blues.
Robertson confirmed MacDonald on his All Blacks staff well before they started their roles after the World Cup in France.
The All Blacks opened the season with two scrappy wins over England before fielding a second-string team, which thrashed Fiji 47-5 in San Diego.
Their Rugby Championship title defence started poorly with a 38-30 defeat by Argentina in Wellington but they rebounded with a dominant 42-10 win over the Pumas at Eden Park last weekend.
The All Blacks meet the Boks at Ellis Park on August 31 and Cape Town Stadium on September 7.
MacDonald will not be replaced for the rest of the season, with assistant coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison taking on additional responsibilities, NZR said.
New Zealand Rugby confirmed the coaching change in a statement earlier on Thursday which did not include comment from MacDonald.
Lock Josh Lord and utility back Harry Plummer will remain in the All Blacks squad for the tour of South Africa with Patrick Tuipulotu and Stephen Perofeta still sidelined by injury.
Plummer and Lord were called into the New Zealand squad as injury cover for the two Tests against Argentina on home soil after lock Tuipulotu and fullback Perofeta both suffered calf injuries.
Lord ended up playing off the bench in both matches against the Pumas, a loss in Wellington and a win in Auckland, because of a finger injury to skipper Scott Barrett.
Hopes are high that Barrett will be fit to face the world champion Springboks in the two Tests that are likely to decide who wins the southern hemisphere championship.
Loose forward Luke Jacobson and loosehead prop Ethan de Groot will both travel despite struggling with hamstring and neck injuries respectively.
Plummer, who can cover flyhalf and fullback, is one of two uncapped players in the squad along with outside back Ruben Love.
All Blacks Squad to face South Africa:
Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi
Backs: Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko loane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele'a, Harry Plummer
Reuters