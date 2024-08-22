Rugby

Bok flyer Edwill van der Merwe in no rush to get where he’s going

But the wing is desperate to add to the stunning debut he made against Wales

22 August 2024 - 17:44
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Bok wing Edwill van der Merwe made a flying start to his Test career against Wales at Twickenham in June.
Image: Gallo Images

At the age of 28 Edwill van der Merwe has reason to be in a rush.

Though he has reason to be bleak after an ankle injury lifted the handbrake on a Test career that looked set to take off after a barnstorming debut against Wales in London, Van der Merwe has retained his sense of humour.

Getting into the Bok team is tough enough with Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie all making compelling arguments for selection.

“The thing you need most to get a chance to play is a scrum cap. I've got that down,” Van der Merwe quipped when asked about the prospect of further Springbok selection.

Van der Merwe — an energetic, hard to put down jack-in-the-box winger — was rewarded for his consistent performances for the Lions, but now his challenge is to deliver the same eye-catching form once he returns to the playing field.

He is not allowing the turn of events to get him down. “It is disappointing but I have dealt with enough disappointment throughout my life to know how to pick myself up and go again,” he said.

Highlights of the Boks v the Wallabies in Perth.

Van der Merwe is endowed with perspective. He explained the personal development that has occurred in his time at the Boks: “I learnt to challenge myself a lot more. I thought I was working hard but being in the Springbok environment, the high-performance environment, I now know what is required of me as a wing.

“I feel I have a huge responsibility to take what I have learnt at the Springboks back to the Lions and try to create more Springbok teammates from the Lions,” said the smiling winger.

His debut, which yielded a try, was memorable on several fronts in the Springboks' 41-13 victory at Twickenham. “It was an incredibly special moment, one I have dreamt about my whole life. I think I've seen it so many times in my mind, how it happened. When it actually happened, I couldn't believe it. I tried phoning my mom but they were busy sleeping. I video-called the next morning — my mom, dad, grandma and wife — and we all had a good cry.

“It was a wonderful experience playing at Twickenham. I'm looking forward to having some more caps. First I have to make myself available to play for my franchise. Hopefully I can get the call again from the Springboks.”

Boks will be bolstered when they meet the All Blacks

Returning players will, however, make for some selection head scratching
Sport
13 hours ago

The injured Springboks have been coy about when they will return to fitness, with Van der Merwe too keeping things in the realm of the opaque. “It is still a process with the medical team at the Lions. They are working closely with the Springboks. At this stage there is no clear date of when I'll be back. Hopefully it will be soon.”

When he was ruled out last month with an ankle injury while playing for the Lions, his recovery prognosis was put at six weeks. That should leave him on the cusp of a return.

In some ways Van der Merwe is a late bloomer. He is one of the Varsity Cup's graduates but it took a move from the Cape to Gauteng to help bring high honours within reach.

“That is the most rewarding thing because being a student athlete is so tough,” said Van der Merwe, who holds a BA in sports science.

“Any youngster who has the opportunity to study, I would recommend it. It is tough but it teaches you how to balance things. Not many people can say they are a professional rugby player with a degree. That differentiates me because it prepares me for life after rugby.”

Before he passes into rugby's afterlife, Van der Merwe wants to breathe new life into his Bok career.

