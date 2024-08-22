Swys tasked to spark Springbok Women

Swys de Bruin believes the Springbok Women's team needs to broaden their game if they are going to meet success on the world stage.

De Bruin, who has been appointed SA Rugby's Performance Coach for the Springbok Women and SA U20, believes the team has a good base but that it needs to find different ways to break down the opposition.

“They can scrum. They are a good set piece team,” said De Bruin. “I'm busy looking at the team profile now because there are a few Sevens ladies joining as well. I want to take the emphasis away from being just a set play team to being more of a total team. I'm working on certain systems that will suit the team profile.

“I'm trying to get some alignment going so that we all see the game the same. Then work on the same fundamentals and principles. There is no shortage of talent here,” De Bruin insisted.