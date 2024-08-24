WP drop further back, Lions solidify second spot on the Currie Cup log

Western Province's Currie Cup aspirations were dealt a crushing blow when the Sharks XV beat them 31-23 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

WP, who started the match in sixth position on the points table - seven points behind the fourth placed Sharks - lost more ground in a defeat in which they were found wanting on several fronts.

They played with little cohesion and were frustrated by elementary errors throughout.

They struggled to control the ball making 13 handling errors, while their line-out failed to launch winning just 10 of their 18 feeds.

The win will buoy the resurgent Sharks. Something is stirring in their camp after a poor start to the season.

WP held the early lead through a penalty but the Sharks gradually worked their way into the game.