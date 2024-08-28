“The depth and experience and talent of South African rugby, whoever they put out there, they are in a Test jersey and will do their country proud, we know that,” Hansen said.
“They're the rugby world champions and they're playing like it. They're confident in their game and their brand of forward power, kicking pressure and also their ability to use the ball.
“What you have to understand is the depth and excitement of South African rugby. It's unbelievable.
“It's a hell of an opportunity and challenge for us on Saturday. We know how good they are. They have the ability to go through you, around you, over you, so we have to be right on with our game, we'll have to be at our best.
“It's been really exciting to hear the stories around what it's like to be out there at Ellis Park. I know the rivalry. I've watched it from afar and I've respected it.”
New Zealand coach Scott Robertson will name his team in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Reuters
All Blacks brace for ‘feral’ reception in South Africa
‘There are a few hand signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing’
Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
The All Blacks are expecting a hostile reception on and off the pitch at Ellis Park on Saturday when they meet the Springboks in the first clash between the southern hemisphere heavyweights since last year's World Cup final in Paris
Sam Cane, the former captain and experienced flanker, will be briefing the squad's rookie players on what to be ready for when they arrive at the Springboks' spiritual home, forwards coach Jason Ryan told New Zealand media.
“Even the bus trip is pretty feral on the way in, to be fair,” Ryan said.
“There are a few [hand] signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing. But I think in all honesty it is coming from a good place.
“It is a hell of a rivalry, the Springboks and All Blacks. As much as they want to beat us, there is a good amount of respect there I feel.
“I know there is from us and we look forward to that.”
The All Blacks lost the World Cup final 12-11 and their Rugby Championship title defence is also under threat from the Springboks.
Undefeated South Africa crushed the Wallabies in both Tests in Australia, while the All Blacks split their home series with Argentina, suffering a first loss under new boss Scott Robertson.
Among Cane's duties will be delivering messages to the young players on the squad to give them confidence.
“One of the great things about this environment is setting young guys up to succeed so they can just go out and embrace it, and play,” Ryan said.
“As long as they can play free and play with a lot of physicality and a clear mind it is a simple formula.”
They need only look back two years ago at the previous clash at Ellis Park when the All Blacks, under embattled former coach Ian Foster, returned to form with a stunning 35-23 win.
“Against the Springboks, you almost need to be desperate before you need to be,” Ryan said Ryan. “You have just got to start with an unbelievable intensity.”
The Boks have a crisis at lock ahead of Saturday's Test but All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said the hosts have such depth in their squad it is unlikely to affect their power game.
The world champions are without six regular second rowers, leading to Pieter-Steph du Toit moving from flank to lock, and Ruan Nortje earning only a third international cap.
‘We’d be stupid if we don’t respect them’: Bok coach Erasmus on All Blacks
“The depth and experience and talent of South African rugby, whoever they put out there, they are in a Test jersey and will do their country proud, we know that,” Hansen said.
“They're the rugby world champions and they're playing like it. They're confident in their game and their brand of forward power, kicking pressure and also their ability to use the ball.
“What you have to understand is the depth and excitement of South African rugby. It's unbelievable.
“It's a hell of an opportunity and challenge for us on Saturday. We know how good they are. They have the ability to go through you, around you, over you, so we have to be right on with our game, we'll have to be at our best.
“It's been really exciting to hear the stories around what it's like to be out there at Ellis Park. I know the rivalry. I've watched it from afar and I've respected it.”
New Zealand coach Scott Robertson will name his team in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Reuters
READ MORE:
‘He’s got us playing an exciting brand’: Boks’ Kriel on attack coach Brown
Boks desperately want Etzebeth back for Test against All Blacks
Wiese returns as Boks make nine changes for All Blacks Test
Boks seek quality as grudge trophy deciders against All Blacks loom
Robertson’s spicy route to Ellis Park
All Blacks have a point to prove against Boks
Assistant leaves over differences with Robertson as All Blacks name squad for Boks
Injured De Jager sees no reason Boks can’t win third straight World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos