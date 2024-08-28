While not going into detail, Kriel explained the fresh perspective Brown has brought to the group.
‘He’s got us playing an exciting brand’: Boks’ Kriel on attack coach Brown
When the Boks turn over possession, they tend to turn it on.
The move that led to the Aphelele Fassi try in the morass in Perth provided a graphic illustration of the Springboks' ever-improving transitional play.
The ball spilt from the Wallabies' grasp just outside their 22, and loosehead prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels showed wherewithal to deliver a deft pass instead of taking contact to Lukhanyo Am, who passed to Jesse Kriel, who transferred to Makazole Mapimpi. The winger's deft grubber allowed Fassi to sprint onto the bouncing ball for a well-executed try.
It spoke of the Springboks' awareness and keenness to maximise opportunity when it arises.
The Boks were a skilled counterattacking team before Tony Brown became their attack coach, but they appear to be seizing the unstructured moment of promise with far greater alacrity this year.
The Boks have also played with greater willingness with width off first phase possession as they seek to stretch the opposition's defence.
Since Brown's involvement the Boks are far more comfortable with ball in hand and relish the chance to catch the opposition short.
“I think he’s got the guys in the room excited, which is awesome,” said Bok centre Jesse Kriel ahead of Saturday's crucial Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Ellis Park.
“I also think he’s got us playing a really exciting brand the guys are enjoying.
“It’s nice to get onto the field and be excited about how you want to play, and as a player that’s a great thing to have. You can see quite a bit of change, but you keep the core of what you’ve built on for the past few years.”
Boks desperately want Etzebeth back for Test against All Blacks
