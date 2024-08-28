Rassie explains Fassi and Feinberg-Mngomezulu Bok starts

“The only guy who was wasn’t shielded was Gaffie du Toit. He was thrown in there in a Test match in Dunedin or somewhere in Auckland against the All Blacks. I didn’t want to look at him in the eye as he walked out in the tunnel.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has challenged fullback Aphelele Fassi to grab the opportunity against the All Blacks in Saturday's huge Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park.
The wily Erasmus was quick to admit it will not be easy for an inexperienced player to shine against a strong team like New Zealand, but said he has full confidence Fassi will be able to hold his own in the epic showdown.
“We are all waiting for Aphelele to work and that has been the word since last week,” Erasmus said when he announced his XV.
“Do it now because it’s on you, show the people what you can do and why you are here because they haven't seen the things you can do. Unfortunately with everything, first there is the hard grafting involved in the game before you get to do the beautiful things.
“Getting his technique under the high ball right and no lifting the leg, he’s got that out of the system. Understanding and organising the wings and working with Willie le Roux helps a lot and he is learning the ropes.
“I think it is his time to shine. It is not easy to shine against New Zealand but that’s when you will know whether you are ready and hopefully he flies.”
Erasmus also explained why he continued to select young talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf ahead of vastly experienced Handrè Pollard, the super-reliable No 10 in the latter stages of last year's World Cup, including the win in the final against the All Blacks.
“The only guy who was wasn’t shielded was Gaffie du Toit. He was thrown in there in a Test match in Dunedin or somewhere in Auckland against the All Blacks. I didn’t want to look at him in the eye as he walked out in the tunnel.
“He was thrown in at No 10 and he was carried off and he never played for the Springboks again.
"[For] Sasha [it has not been] the same way of getting where he is. He was marked in our under-15, U-16, he played for the SA Schools, he was captain of the junior Boks, he played U-20 rugby at the highest level and he played SA ‘A’ games.
“At the end of last year, he trained with the Springboks and he is playing in his sixth Test match. We have been building him up from Wales, Romania, Australia — and to take it away from him against New Zealand will be stupid.
“Let him make mistakes and get better.”
