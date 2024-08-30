POLL | Will the Boks win against the All Blacks?

As the Springboks prepare to clash with their arch- rivals New Zealand, rugby fans are waiting with bated breath for the much-anticipated match on Saturday.
The excitement is almost palpable in Johannesburg as the Boks will be going head-to-head with the mighty All Blacks at Ellis Park.
Victory for the Springboks will confirm their best sequence of results over their old foes. A fifth win for the Springboks in their past seven matches against New Zealand will provide further impetus to a pendulum that has started swinging in South Africa's favour in the past few years.
Moreover, just two wins in a sequence of seven matches will be New Zealand's worst return against one opponent since they first played Test rugby in 1903. The All Blacks had an annus horribilis in 1949 but the pain was spread by Australia and South Africa when they lost six straight Tests.
The All Blacks, with the Springboks, dominated international rugby until the game turned professional when the former started separating themselves from their close rivals in the wins column.
In 1996, the year in which professional rugby launched, the All Blacks won a Test series on South African soil for the first time and started a stranglehold over the Boks.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
