Rugby

POLL | Will the Boks win against the All Blacks?

30 August 2024 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Springboks will face the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Springboks will face the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

As the Springboks prepare to clash with their arch- rivals New Zealand, rugby fans are waiting with bated breath for the much-anticipated match on Saturday.

The excitement is almost palpable in Johannesburg as the Boks will be going head-to-head with the mighty All Blacks at Ellis Park.

Victory for the Springboks will confirm their best sequence of results over their old foes. A fifth win for the Springboks in their past seven matches against New Zealand will provide further impetus to a pendulum that has started swinging in South Africa's favour in the past few years.

Moreover, just two wins in a sequence of seven matches will be New Zealand's worst return against one opponent since they first played Test rugby in 1903. The All Blacks had an annus horribilis in 1949 but the pain was spread by Australia and South Africa when they lost six straight Tests.

The All Blacks, with the Springboks, dominated international rugby until the game turned professional when the former started separating themselves from their close rivals in the wins column.

In 1996, the year in which professional rugby launched, the All Blacks won a Test series on South African soil for the first time and started a stranglehold over the Boks.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Reinach relishes looser leash for Boks

Cobus Reinach, the Springboks' starting scrumhalf against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday, exemplifies the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The stats: how the Boks could make history at Ellis Park

A fifth defeat in seven games against SA could give All Blacks an unwanted tag
Sport
9 hours ago

All Blacks brace for ‘feral’ reception in South Africa

‘There are a few hand signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing.’
Sport
2 days ago

‘He’s got us playing an exciting brand’: Boks’ Kriel on attack coach Brown

When the Boks turn over possession, they tend to turn it on.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie ‘will fix boxing in 21 days’: they can’t get R4,000 to risk their lives Sport
  2. Gayton McKenzie dissolves Boxing SA board as he backtracks on court battle Sport
  3. Udeme Okon wins 400m to give South Africa gold No 2 at U20 world champs Sport
  4. Nabi’s appointment at Chiefs good for SA football: Bafana coach Hugo Broos Soccer
  5. Ex-Pirates star Ntshumayelo says Mofokeng, Maswanganyi are marked men this ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Police Minister Sezo Mchunu, Western Cape premier Alan Winde sign cooperation ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 30 August 2024