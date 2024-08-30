The SABC has reached an agreement with SuperSport to televise the hugely anticipated Rugby Championship Test match between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
In a statement, the SABC and SuperSport said they had reached the one-off partnership in celebration of 30 years of democracy.
“Having had discussions with Saru and [sports] minister Gayton McKenzie, we decided to join hands in celebration of 30 years of democracy. It is fitting that we have partnered with the SABC on this one particular occasion to bring this match to television viewers.
“This special match between the two great rugby-playing nations sits at the centre of the birth of democracy in our country, coupled to the fact that it is exactly 30 years ago that the Springboks and the All Blacks clashed for the first time in the post-election era, hence the broadcasting of this particular match by both SuperSport and the SABC in this one-off celebration,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.
SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said: “We are delighted that we have worked tirelessly to ensure that the larger part of the South African population experience the rugby euphoria this weekend.
SABC to broadcast hugely anticipated Test between Springboks and All Blacks
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
“It is a well-known fact that the SABC has played a pivotal role in recording the successful story of the national rugby team for many decades and has been part of celebrating their key milestones, including the SABC being a host broadcaster of the 1995 Rugby World.
“The SABC takes pride in fulfilling its commitment to providing universal access to sport of national interest and enabling South African citizens to enjoy and be part of the national moments.
“We are cognisant of the fact that our extensive reach and footprint allows for a wider access to the game of such national importance as part of celebrating 30 years of democracy. As such our audiences can catch the game on SABC2, SABC Sport Channel, SABC+ and our various SABC radio stations in their preferred languages,” concluded Chabeli.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander added: “South African Rugby is pleased by this agreement between SuperSport and the SABC relating to this match tomorrow which is of historical significance to South Africans.”
