Rugby

SABC to broadcast hugely anticipated Test between Springboks and All Blacks

30 August 2024 - 19:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africans will be able to watch the Ruby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand after SABC and SuperSport reached an agreement.
South Africans will be able to watch the Ruby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand after SABC and SuperSport reached an agreement.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The SABC has reached an agreement with SuperSport to televise the hugely anticipated Rugby Championship Test match between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday. 

In a statement, the SABC and SuperSport said they had reached the one-off partnership in celebration of 30 years of democracy. 

“Having had discussions with Saru and [sports] minister Gayton McKenzie, we decided to join hands in celebration of 30 years of democracy. It is fitting that we have partnered with the SABC on this one particular occasion to bring this match to television viewers. 

“This special match between the two great rugby-playing nations sits at the centre of the birth of democracy in our country, coupled to the fact that it is exactly 30 years ago that the Springboks and the All Blacks clashed for the first time in the post-election era, hence the broadcasting of this particular match by both SuperSport and the SABC in this one-off celebration,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha. 

SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said: “We are delighted that we have worked tirelessly to ensure that the larger part of the South African population experience the rugby euphoria this weekend.

“It is a well-known fact that the SABC has played a pivotal role in recording the successful story of the national rugby team for many decades and has been part of celebrating their key milestones, including the SABC being a host broadcaster of the 1995 Rugby World.

“The SABC takes pride in fulfilling its commitment to providing universal access to sport of national interest and enabling South African citizens to enjoy and be part of the national moments.

“We are cognisant of the fact that our extensive reach and footprint allows for a wider access to the game of such national importance as part of celebrating 30 years of democracy. As such our audiences can catch the game on SABC2, SABC Sport Channel, SABC+ and our various SABC radio stations in their preferred languages,” concluded Chabeli.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander added: “South African Rugby is pleased by this agreement between SuperSport and the SABC relating to this match tomorrow which is of historical significance to South Africans.” 

READ MORE

Thumbs up for Boks and All Blacks long tours

Billed as "The Greatest Rugby Rivalry", the Springboks and the All Blacks' long tours initiative will kick off in 2026 with the latter playing three ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Reinach relishes looser leash for Boks

Cobus Reinach, the Springboks' starting scrumhalf against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday, exemplifies the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks will have to dictate the mood of the Ellis Park crowd from the outset against All Blacks

The imperative of a fast Springbok start cannot be overstated ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park.
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie ‘will fix boxing in 21 days’: they can’t get R4,000 to risk their lives Sport
  2. Gayton McKenzie dissolves Boxing SA board as he backtracks on court battle Sport
  3. Gayton McKenzie says business is keen on ‘Project 300’ for 2028 Olympics Sport
  4. Udeme Okon wins 400m to give South Africa gold No 2 at U20 world champs Sport
  5. Ex-Pirates star Ntshumayelo says Mofokeng, Maswanganyi are marked men this ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - Hayi Baba (Visualizer) ft. Latique, ...
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...