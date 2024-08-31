Rugby

All Blacks coach Robertson calls for cool heads, discipline against Boks

31 August 2024 - 08:30 By Nick Said
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Springboks' Eben Etzebeth is tackled by Scott Barrett of New Zealand in their 2023 Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham in London on in August 2023.
The Springboks' Eben Etzebeth is tackled by Scott Barrett of New Zealand in their 2023 Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham in London on in August 2023.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

New Zealand will need calm heads in the Ellis Park cauldron on Saturday as they seek to topple world champions South Africa at one of the home side's fortress venues and provide a boost for new coach Scott Robertson early in his tenure.

The All Blacks have made a mixed start to their Rugby Championship campaign, beaten 38-30 by Argentina in Wellington before dishing out a comprehensive 42-10 victory over the same opponents a week later in Auckland.

This will be a major step up against a buoyant Springboks who have come off back-to-back bonus-point victories over Australia and are seeking a third win in a row against New Zealand.

Their previous meeting was the Rugby World Cup final in Paris last year, when South Africa edged the contest 12-11 to claim a record fourth global title.

“The last time we played against the Springboks, there were small margins in that game and we missed a couple of kicks,” Robertson said on Thursday.

“That is a reflection of how tight these games are over history. At the back end [of the game] you are usually not far from each other.

“Discipline and set-piece penalties will be important. Give away an offside or a collapsed maul and momentum can change quickly. Those matchups are important to keep pressure on the opponent.”

Rassie all euphoria and thigh-slapping, a contrast to Robertson’s sobriety

Bok coach full of laughs and cracks, though at times even a little erratic, at team announcement.
Sport
2 days ago

Robertson said the biggest considerations in selecting his side, which includes a start for flanker Sam Cane, were experience, combinations and a bench that can counter the Springboks' vaunted 'bomb squad' of forwards in the second half.

The addition of Robertson's compatriot Tony Brown as assistant coach has added an extra dimension to the way the Springboks attack.

“Their kicking game is exemplary, as is their ruck work,” added Robertson. “We have seen their game evolve, how they play and how they use their forwards.

“Add in some Tony Brown magic and they can play around you too. They also have the physicality that comes with any Springbok team.”

READ MORE

Reinach relishes looser leash for Boks

Cobus Reinach, the Springboks' starting scrumhalf against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday, exemplifies the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Eben Etzebeth cleared for All Blacks Test as Boks release four players

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been cleared to face the All Blacks in their crucial Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday after ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘We’d be stupid if we don’t respect them’: Bok coach Erasmus on All Blacks

Erasmus says the New Zealand team has many vastly experienced players who know a lot about big occasions.
Sport
3 days ago

Bok backrower Dixon has tracked PSDT’s moves

Blindside flanker can focus on his role as Etzebeth slots in as backup lock.
Sport
2 days ago

‘He’s got us playing an exciting brand’: Boks’ Kriel on attack coach Brown

When the Boks turn over possession, they tend to turn it on.
Sport
3 days ago

Wiese returns as Boks make nine changes for All Blacks Test

Jasper Wiese makes his first appearance of the season as Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus rang the changes for their Rugby Championship Test against ...
Sport
3 days ago

All Blacks brace for ‘feral’ reception in South Africa

‘There are a few hand signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing.’
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. SABC to broadcast hugely anticipated Test between Springboks and All Blacks Rugby
  2. Sterling and Sancho seal deadline day loans to rival clubs, Toney makes Saudi ... Soccer
  3. Gayton McKenzie says business is keen on ‘Project 300’ for 2028 Olympics Sport
  4. Broos backs Foster to play for Ipswich in the Premier League Soccer
  5. All aboard the youth express with Puseletso Mabote at the Paralympics Sport

Latest Videos

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - Hayi Baba (Visualizer) ft. Latique, ...
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...