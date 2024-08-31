All Blacks coach Robertson calls for cool heads, discipline against Boks

New Zealand will need calm heads in the Ellis Park cauldron on Saturday as they seek to topple world champions South Africa at one of the home side's fortress venues and provide a boost for new coach Scott Robertson early in his tenure.

The All Blacks have made a mixed start to their Rugby Championship campaign, beaten 38-30 by Argentina in Wellington before dishing out a comprehensive 42-10 victory over the same opponents a week later in Auckland.

This will be a major step up against a buoyant Springboks who have come off back-to-back bonus-point victories over Australia and are seeking a third win in a row against New Zealand.

Their previous meeting was the Rugby World Cup final in Paris last year, when South Africa edged the contest 12-11 to claim a record fourth global title.