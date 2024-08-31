Boks launch late comeback to beat All Blacks at packed Ellis Park
The Springboks produced a late comeback to beat rivals New Zealand 31-27 during their gripping clash in front of a packed and boisterous Ellis Park to take control of the Rugby Championship.
The Boks have registered three wins in a row in the competition after they beat Australia back-to-back in Brisbane and Perth.
These two teams, South Africa and All Blacks, go at it again in Cape Town on Saturday with the Boks looking to complete a rare double over their arch-rivals and issue a statement that they are one of the new top dogs of international rugby.
The visitors, who started this match on the front foot and went on to dominate for larger parts, scored four tries through Codie Taylor, a brace by Caleb Clarke and key Jordie Barrett.
For South Africa, their tries were scored by Bongi Mbonambi, Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams while the emerging flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked 16 points as he continued to impress in his biggest match of his young Springboks career.
The All Blacks enjoyed most of the possession and territory during the opening exchanges as they managed to build phases in the Springboks 22 area to make their intention clear of winning this match on enemy territory.
It was during the first five minutes where the Boks showed character in defence with Damian de Allende and Aphelele Fassi producing good tackles but they could not hold on for much longer.
The All Blacks scored the first try through Taylor that was converted by Damian McKenzie.
The Boks scored their first try minutes later when Mbonambi powered over the line after a powerful rolling maul that was executed not too far from the try line as they proved too much to handle for the All Blacks.
The Boks were forced into a change as early as the 27th minute when Ruan Nortje was replaced by the experienced Eben Etzebeth and the Bulls lock went straight to the changeroom.
Springboks took a slender one-point lead on the half hour mark when Feinberg-Mngomezulu drilled home a 60m penalty but their lead was short lived as New Zealand pulled away a few minutes later.
Clarke scored the second try for the visitors as the clock ticked towards the half time break.
He finished off a move that involved a few of his teammates who got the better of the Boks defenders who missed a few tackles along the way.
With three minutes remaining on the clock before the break, New Zealand were punished by the referee and Feinberg-Mngomezulu was on point with the boot to bring the Springboks within one point.
After the break, New Zealand further pulled away when Barrett increased their lead with a converted try but Feinberg-Mngomezulu narrowed the score to 22-17 with two penalties in quick succession.
It was not long before the All Blacks pulled away again with Clarke registering his second try of the afternoon when he dotted the ball down on the far side for a ten-point advantage.
There was a key moment in the game after 67 minutes when the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men after Ofa Tu'Ungafasi was sent to the sin bin.
The Springboks benefitted from their numerical advantage immediately when Smith scored a try that was converted by Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Grant Williams scored in the closing stages to ensure this crucial victory.