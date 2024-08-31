Boks launch late comeback to beat All Blacks at packed Ellis Park

The Springboks produced a late comeback to beat rivals New Zealand 31-27 during their gripping clash in front of a packed and boisterous Ellis Park to take control of the Rugby Championship.

The Boks have registered three wins in a row in the competition after they beat Australia back-to-back in Brisbane and Perth.

These two teams, South Africa and All Blacks, go at it again in Cape Town on Saturday with the Boks looking to complete a rare double over their arch-rivals and issue a statement that they are one of the new top dogs of international rugby.

The visitors, who started this match on the front foot and went on to dominate for larger parts, scored four tries through Codie Taylor, a brace by Caleb Clarke and key Jordie Barrett.

For South Africa, their tries were scored by Bongi Mbonambi, Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams while the emerging flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked 16 points as he continued to impress in his biggest match of his young Springboks career.

The All Blacks enjoyed most of the possession and territory during the opening exchanges as they managed to build phases in the Springboks 22 area to make their intention clear of winning this match on enemy territory.

It was during the first five minutes where the Boks showed character in defence with Damian de Allende and Aphelele Fassi producing good tackles but they could not hold on for much longer.

The All Blacks scored the first try through Taylor that was converted by Damian McKenzie.