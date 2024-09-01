Erasmus full of praise for Bok stars Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Fassi, Dixon

He threw them in the deep end and they fully delivered.

Emerging flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and a fullback who has shown grat potential but often been on the fringes for the Springboks, Aphelele Fassi, were given a big chance against New Zealand on Saturday. They helped the Boks to a memorable 31-27 win at a packed and bouncing Ellis Park that should go a long way towards Rassie Erasmus's team lifting the 2024 Rugby Championship trophy.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu ended his shift with 16 points from four penalties and two conversions and it could have been three more if he found the middle of the poles with his drop goal after 40 minutes.

In the first half, Mngomezulu channelled his inner Pat Lambie when he scored a 60m penalty that gave South Africa a slender one-point lead. Later he delivered a kick to set up a 5m line-out that led to Grant Williams' match-winning try.