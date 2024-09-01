Rugby

WATCH | Bok captain Kolisi does 6-min lap of Ellis Park with fractured cheekbone

01 September 2024 - 16:15
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi takes a selfie with fans after their Rugby Championship win against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday,
Image: Masi Losi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi suffered what appeared to be a fractured cheekbone injury in their stirring 31-17 Rugby Championship win against the All Blacks on Saturday, but still managed a six-minute lap of the Ellis Park pitch taking selfies with fans afterwards.

Kolisi again showed why he is one of South Africa's most beloved and inspirational sports figures with his selfless show of appreciation for the fans despite what must have been a painful face injury.

A packed Ellis Park had roared the Boks to a come-from-behind victory against their arch-enemy.

The All Blacks came to South Africa motivated to avenge their World Cup final defeat to South Africa last year, and get themselves back into the Rugby Championship after starting with a defeat and a win against Argentina. They spurned a 10-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in the face of a fired-up Springbok fightback.

Kolisi will undergo medical tests to assess if he will be ready for the next Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

To a huge roar in his post-match interview that was carried across the stadium speakers, Kolisi, asked what he had to say on the appreciation of the crowd, said: “Dankie. Thank you.

“Honestly, on behalf of the team we just want to say thank you so much for your support, not just for tonight — you've carried us through so many battles. And us as a team play for a lot but you the people of South Africa are our No 1 motivation.

“You give us motivation every day. We appreciate you. And everyone.

“Driving in on the bus today there were so many people from different walks of life. Homeless people seeing us and jumping up and down for us; the people who came here today.

“We say thank you and we appreciate you. And please don't stop. When things are tough carry on supporting us — we can't do it without you.”

