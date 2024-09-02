Rugby

'Madiba is smiling, thank you': McKenzie celebrates Springboks' victory over All Blacks

02 September 2024 - 15:11
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie celebrates the Springboks' victory with the players.
Image: Gayton McKenzie/ X

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has praised the Springboks for their hard-fought 31-27 victory over New Zealand at the weekend, saying Nelson Mandela would be proud.

“On behalf of our government of national unity, on behalf of every patriotic South African, and on behalf of the rugby-loving people around the world, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Madiba is smiling, thank you, Springboks, you are what we should all become,” he said.

The win against the All Blacks was particularly meaningful for the minister, who had made a public promise to ensure the game was broadcast live on public television.

This followed widespread disappointment after many fans were unable to watch the Springboks' match against Ireland in July, as it was not televised on SABC channels and was only available on SuperSport channels under the DStv premium package, which many cannot afford.

After a battle to bring the game to national television, SABC and SuperSport confirmed they had decided to join hands with McKenzie and Saru to broadcast Saturday's game in celebration of 30 years of democracy.

“We are delighted that we have worked tirelessly to ensure that the larger part of the South African population experiences the rugby euphoria this weekend.

LISTEN | 'I will fight': McKenzie on broadcasting of national sports events by SABC

After a public outcry, minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has vowed to resolve the issue of national sporting events being ...
News
1 month ago

“The SABC takes pride in fulfilling its commitment to providing universal access to sports of national interest and enabling South African citizens to enjoy and be part of the national moments,” SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said.

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha shared the sentiments.

“This special match between the two great rugby-playing nations sits at the centre of the birth of democracy in our country, coupled with the fact that it is exactly 30 years ago that the Springboks and the All Blacks clashed for the first time in the post-election era, hence the broadcasting of this particular match by both SuperSport and the SABC in this one-off celebration,” Ramovha said. 

McKenzie thanked the broadcasters for making this happen, reaffirming his commitment to bring more games to public TV.

“I want to thank SuperSport, SABC and Saru for making the game available in real time to the majority of South Africans. I know the negotiations became heated, but the love for South Africans was always at the centre. The ball is now in the court of the GNU to make sure we do our part,” he said.

“We are a caring government and it is our duty to ensure that our people get to watch important games, despite their financial standing. We did it yesterday, and we should do it on a permanent basis in the very near future. We are a government that prioritises the poor, let’s show it.

“I personally believe that no game should be off-limits. Sport is inspirational and contributes to social cohesion. The government and the private sector can make this happen. I will play my part wholeheartedly.”

TimesLIVE

