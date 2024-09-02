Springboks wait and see on Siya Kolisi

Doubt over Siya Kolisi's fitness ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks has necessitated a delay in the Springboks' team announcement from Tuesday to Thursday.

Kolisi suffered what appeared to be a factual fracture in last Saturday's clash at Ellis Park after former All Blacks captain Sam Cane clumsily clattered into him.

Official word on the severity of the captain's injury has not been forthcoming from the Bok camp, and their decision to delay their team announcement until Thursday suggests they are likely to keep their cards close to their chest until then. Others in and around infirmary may also have influenced the Boks' 'wait-and-see' approach.

For the World Champions to delay their team announcement is significant.

The Boks, to the consternation of their opponents, most notably England ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, have nailed their selection colours to the mast on a Tuesday, well ahead of match day. It has been a show of confidence in their group as much as it has been a gauntlet-throwing exercise to the opposition.