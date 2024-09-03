Louw, whose primary job at the Bulls is being a bruising back-rower, is adding layers to his skill set at the Boks. When he sidestepped replacement All Blacks wing Mark Tele’a at Ellis Park, he perhaps surprised himself.
“We're always trying to evolve our game,” he said. “The people were shouting at me, why didn’t I pass? But I told them, one thing at a time — I can’t step and then pass as well!”
That kind of versatility will stand his Bok career in good stead. Head coach Rassie Erasmus favours players who brings flexibility to his selection process. Louw started both Tests against the Wallabies but Jasper Wiese, who has returned from suspension, is getting a run against the All Blacks.
“Competition in a squad is always good and healthy,” said Louw. “We are building something special. Three guys can slot into one position at any time, so that is very healthy and good.
“Me and Jasper have a good relationship. I enjoy his company and how he plays. So there is nothing bad about the competition.”
‘He never stops’: Boks’ Elrigh Louw holds Pieter-Steph du Toit in high regard
South Africa’s backrowers queuing up but one man's out front
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Iamges
By successfully occupying three positions against the All Blacks last weekend, few would bet against Pieter-Steph du Toit walking out the Springboks’ Foreshore hotel and crossing Table Bay without yielding to gravity. He achieved a holy trinity of sorts.
As role models go, Du Toit is a hard act to follow. Trying to follow in the footsteps of a man in perpetual motion, at breakneck speed, is not for the faint-hearted.
“Something I've always admired and looked up to is his work rate — how he never stops working or ceases to play his guts out,” said a wide-eyed Elrigh Louw, who is still in the sink-or-swim phase of his Test career.
“Just the way he handles himself, how he accepts the responsibility of playing anywhere required. It is not a burden for him to play four, five, seven or whatever. That is a great example for us as young players,” said Louw, who is yet to taste defeat after seven Tests.
Du Toit, who started in the No 4 jersey, ended up playing in three positions last weekend but made such a thunderous impact in each he was again named man of the match as the Boks overcame a 10-point deficit in the last 12 minutes to pip the All Blacks 31-27.
“You know what the lekker thing about Pieter-Steph du Toit is? He played at No 4, No 5 and No 7,” recalled Bok scrum coach Daan Human. “He adds a lot of value.
“I don’t think he cares, when he puts on that jersey, whether he’s on the bench. It doesn’t matter, he just wants to play. It’s inspiring to watch a guy play like that. It’s nice. He’s always a learner and always wants to get better.”
Despite winning the man of the match award, Du Toit on Monday morning told the Bok coaches there are certain areas he wants to improve. “That’s good to know,” said Human.
Louw, by contrast, is still a rookie but he has been absorbed into an environment with a winning mentality. The Boks have lost only twice (both to Ireland) in their last 18 Tests.
Louw, who earned a recall to the Bok group this year after a two-year absence, has much to admire around him. The Rugby World Cup-winning group he is surrounded by has given him a soft spot to land.
“We are safe in the culture that has been created. Anyone can slot in and feel comfortable with the plan. If you have players around you like we do, then you feel safe. The coaching group does not put any pressure on us to do something special. You have to do your job, show effort and work hard, then it will go well,” said the loose forward.
SA Rugby apologises for haka mess as All Blacks irked by Mbonambi try
