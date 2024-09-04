Rugby

Bok captain Kolisi back on the training field

But that doesn't mean his facial injury has completely healed

04 September 2024 - 16:45 By Liam Del Carme in Cape Town
Siya Kolisi in conversation with Bok attack coach Tony Brown at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)

Cape Town's capricious weather has drawn comparisons with that in Wellington where locals apologetically remind you of the sunny skies the day before.

The Springboks, too, have had to operate in a quickly-changing environment and on Wednesday the injury cloud under which they arrived in the Mother City on Sunday started to abate with captain Siya Kolisi making it through their morning training session.

Kolisi, who suffered a facial injury and had a swollen cheekbone as a result after last weekend's 31-27 Rugby Championship win over the All Blacks in Johannesburg reported for duty, Whether the injury has healed sufficiently to stand up to the rigours of a Test against the All Blacks — the second is at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday — remains to be seen.

Experienced centre Lukhanyo Am could not give a definitive verdict when probed on the matter.

We knew Siya’s condition was always going to be closely monitored,” Am said. “From what I saw, he tried running with us and we all practised well this week in preparation for this game.

I think a decision will be made today or tomorrow [Thursday] morning before the squad is released because no matter how hard training is, it can’t match the intensity of a Test. We’ll hear from the doctor and the coach.”

The team announcement, which is usually scheduled for a Tuesday, was pushed back to Thursday as Kolisi, Kurt-Lee Arendse and others who suffered bumps and bruises in last Saturday's skirmish at Ellis Park got more time to lick their wounds.

Kolisi was injured in a collision with former All Blacks captain Sam Cane, which cast immediate doubt over his participation in the next clash.

While head coach Rassie Erasmus might have been tempted to shuffle his team, like he did after of their success in Brisbane against the Wallabies, the injury toll might dictate otherwise.

He is particularly thin at lock but the expectation is for Salmaan Moerat to be available for selection this week, as will Eben Etzebeth who was introduced from the bench at Ellis Park.

Had Etzebeth not started off the bench last week after a knee injury cast doubt over his participation, Erasmus might have considered starting with Moerat in front of his home fans but that now seems unlikely with the relatively inexperienced Ruan Nortje again set to take the No 5 jersey.

Erasmus will also have to weigh up the battle readiness of loose head prop Steven Kitshoff who has played a few Currie Cup games after recovering from long-term injury.

There may also be a starts for Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch, who has played in six Tests this year, five off the bench.

‘He never stops’: Boks’ Elrigh Louw holds Pieter-Steph du Toit in high regard

Trying to follow in the footsteps of a man in perpetual motion, at breakneck speed, is not for the faint-hearted.
Sport
1 day ago

Pieter-Steph du Toit is likely to return to the back row one more time before earning a break against Argentina, while Jasper Wiese will probably crack the nod again at No 8.

At flyhalf Manie Libbok looks due for a start having only played two Tests this season. Some might consider this bold but Libbok was the Boks' go-to flyhalf when they launched their World Cup campaign last year. In fact, he was the man in possession up to the final when Handré Pollard was preferred.

Pollard could again wait in the wings on the bench or get a go from the start at inside centre and form a new centre pairing with Lukhanyo Am.

Arendse is unlikely to feature, which should pave the way for either Makazole Mapimpi or Canan Moodie to make a return to the starting team.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has played in all seven Tests this year, might get another run but this time he could find himself in the No 15 jersey at the expense of Aphelele Fassi.

