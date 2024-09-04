Bok captain Kolisi back on the training field

Cape Town's capricious weather has drawn comparisons with that in Wellington where locals apologetically remind you of the sunny skies the day before.

The Springboks, too, have had to operate in a quickly-changing environment and on Wednesday the injury cloud under which they arrived in the Mother City on Sunday started to abate with captain Siya Kolisi making it through their morning training session.

Kolisi, who suffered a facial injury and had a swollen cheekbone as a result after last weekend's 31-27 Rugby Championship win over the All Blacks in Johannesburg reported for duty, Whether the injury has healed sufficiently to stand up to the rigours of a Test against the All Blacks — the second is at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday — remains to be seen.

Experienced centre Lukhanyo Am could not give a definitive verdict when probed on the matter.