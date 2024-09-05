Rugby

Beauden Barrett benched as All Blacks make four changes for Boks

05 September 2024 - 10:02 By Nick Said
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson during the Rugby Championship Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

New Zealand have dropped fullback Beauden Barrett and scrumhalf TJ Perenara to the bench in four changes to their starting line-up to face South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday as Ethan Blackadder and Caleb Clarke miss out through injury.

Coach Scott Robertson moved the experienced Barrett and Perenara to the roles of “finishers” after the All Blacks let a 10-point lead slip in the final 12 minutes of Saturday's 31-27 defeat by the Springboks in Johannesburg.

“It was a tough conversation, but both are great team men, they have been around a long time,” Robertson said. “The All Black jersey is important to all of us. If they have to come on and finish the job they will.

“They want to start and be out there for the majority of the match but they understand [why the decision has been made]. It is two great names to have come on and finish the job for us.”

Flanker Blackadder (hamstring) and winger Clarke (back), who scored two tries in Johannesburg, miss out after strong displays in the first Test.

“They are not major injuries, but they are out for this Test,” Robertson said.

Will Jordan shifts to fullback, Sevu Reece comes in on the right wing with Mark Tele'a brought in on the left for the Test at Cape Town Stadium.

Perenara is replaced at scrumhalf by Cortez Ratima, who gets only his second start for the All Blacks, while Wallace Sititi, who made his debut in July, takes the place of Blackadder on the blindside of the scrum.

“It is an opportunity to give Will a run at fullback. He has trained well and covers fullback anyway in the game with how we play,” Robertson said.

“Sevu is world class wing, we are fortunate to have some quality players in the squad. Will and Sevu have played a lot of rugby together.”

Kolisi starts, Moodie back as Boks make seven changes for All Blacks

Wing Canan Moodie starting and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse on the bench will make their first appearances in the Springbok jersey since the 2023 Rugby ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Flanker Luke Jacobson is preferred to Samipeni Finau among the replacements as New Zealand retain a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Asked how New Zealand counter the Springboks' 'bomb squad' of replacement forwards in the final 20 minutes of the game, Robertson joked: “We were thinking of going with an 8-0 split, but the conversation did not last all that long.

“We gave opportunities to them with 10 minutes to go through a bit of a lack of discipline, we have to be better at finishing games.”

All Blacks XV: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Tele'a, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Wallace Sititi 5-Tupou Vaa'i, 4-Scott Barrett (capt), 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Tamaiti Williams.

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Sam Darry, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-TJ Perenara 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23- Beauden Barrett.

Reuters

READ MORE

War talk emerges from Bok camp

Some fighting talk emerged from the Springbok camp ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium.
Sport
16 hours ago

Is there more to Rassie’s break from bold Tuesday team announcement?

Tradition has put the coach in the realm of mavericks, but against the All Blacks it's been different
Sport
1 day ago

Captain Kolisi back on the Bok training field

But that doesn't mean his facial injury has completely healed.
Sport
18 hours ago

‘He never stops’: Boks’ Elrigh Louw holds Pieter-Steph du Toit in high regard

Trying to follow in the footsteps of a man in perpetual motion, at breakneck speed, is not for the faint-hearted.
Sport
1 day ago

Boks got it right when it mattered to beat All Blacks

The Boks delivered a superb rearguard action to win 31-27 after they were 27-17 behind with 12 minutes remaining
Sport
3 days ago

SA Rugby apologises for haka mess as All Blacks irked by Mbonambi try

The All Blacks were given a hostile reception by a spectacularly noisy crowd at Ellis Park on Saturday but some contentious elements have rankled the ...
Sport
2 days ago
