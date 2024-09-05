Rugby

Gayton McKenzie says second Boks-All Blacks Test will not be on SABC

05 September 2024 - 13:49
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks and Damian McKenzie of the All Blacks in action during the Rugby Championship Test match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says the Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and New Zealand at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday will not be televised on SABC. 

The SABC and SuperSport reached a one-off partnership in celebration of 30 years of democracy to televise last week’s Test, won 31-17 by the Boks, at Ellis Park.

McKenzie said that deal did not include the game in Cape Town. 

On Thursday midday, sources at the SABC and SuperSport indicated it is highly unlikely a deal will be struck in the hours leading up to the match and this means millions of South Africans will not be able to watch the game live. 

“That was a one-off but I am talking to cabinet soon, as government [we] must play our part,” McKenzie said, speaking at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Thursday where he launched Heritage Month. 

