Gayton McKenzie says second Boks-All Blacks Test will not be on SABC

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says the Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and New Zealand at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday will not be televised on SABC.
The SABC and SuperSport reached a one-off partnership in celebration of 30 years of democracy to televise last week’s Test, won 31-17 by the Boks, at Ellis Park.
McKenzie said that deal did not include the game in Cape Town.
On Thursday midday, sources at the SABC and SuperSport indicated it is highly unlikely a deal will be struck in the hours leading up to the match and this means millions of South Africans will not be able to watch the game live.
“That was a one-off but I am talking to cabinet soon, as government [we] must play our part,” McKenzie said, speaking at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Thursday where he launched Heritage Month.
‘He never stops’: Boks’ Elrigh Louw holds Pieter-Steph du Toit in high regard
“These are our people and we can’t outsource the [interests of the] poorest of the poor to corporates and businesses such as SuperSport and SABC. We are government and we need to look after the needs of our people.
“Our people have the need to watch the game and shouldn't be excluded because they don’t have money. I am fighting and negotiating so people can permanently be able to watch all the games, that includes rugby and cricket.”
McKenzie said it is the responsibility of the government of national unity (GNU) to find a lasting solution to this matter.
“This one is not going to continue to be in [the domain of] TV simply because it was not part of the agreement. MultiChoice, SABC and SA Rugby have done their bit and now it is government that must do its bit.
“The GNU is not a government that outsources blame. We know what our responsibilities are and it is clear this time our people will work for [televising] games permanently. Not only rugby but also soccer and cricket. We can't exclude our people.”
