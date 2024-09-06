RUGBY
Boks can firm their grip
'All Blacks will be desperate' — Stick
The Springboks have long liberated themselves from the stranglehold the All Blacks held over them before the arrival of Rassie Erasmus, and victory in the Freedom Cup on Saturday will bring the suspicion that those roles are now reversed.
Their encounter at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday also provides them the opportunity to get at least one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy should they secure a sixth win in eight clashes against their old foes.
Dricus du Plessis might have recently gripped a Kiwi into submission but Bok captain Siya Kolisi was careful not to overstate the Springboks' current hold they over New Zealand in the build-up to the Test.
“It's not something I've thought about. We are just focused on winning the Freedom Cup,” said Kolisi about their recent run against the All Blacks.
He of course has reason to be cautious.
Two years ago the All Blacks rallied when they took the high road after losing badly to the Boks in the Lowveld.
Kolisi will be equally aware the Boks bounced back, if not decisively, then certainly determinedly from their 57-0 mauling in Albany to lose by just a point in their next match in 2017, which was also their last clash against the All Blacks in Cape Town.
Siya Kolisi is ready for the All Blacks as the #Springboks set their sights on winning some silverware in Cape Town tomorrow - more here: https://t.co/4eZ8k4VUqR 🏆#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/4ZJzlGKDHo— Springboks (@Springboks) September 6, 2024
Seven Boks who did duty that day are in the 23 for Saturday's clash with Kolisi counting among them.
It is not the only unwanted baggage he brings into Saturday's clash.
His nose fracture has not precluded his involvement and the distance he goes in the game will be determined by his threshold to withstand pain.
The Boks however have built adequate cover on the bench with Kwagga Smith and Elrigh Louw both waiting in the wings.
The Boks, in the assembling of their bench, also made provision for the helter-skelter way in they which they believe the All Blacks will go about their business on Saturday.
A deviation from their Bomb Squad with only five forwards on the bench represents somewhat of a climbdown for the hosts.
“It is clear how they want to play,” said assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.
“They will keep the ball in play. They will be desperate for five points,” said Stick.
The All Blacks' back three in particular poses peril.
Final touches before another big one tomorrow 🇿🇦#Springboks#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/dfZKrJOjWl— Springboks (@Springboks) September 6, 2024
Sevu Reece and Mark Tele'a excel in tight spaces, while Will Jordan ghosts into space less apparent to others.
Despite suffering two defeats in their first three matches the All Blacks still lead line breaks and they are more likely to profit from an entry into the 22 than any other team in the competition.
They are however up against the team with the best tackle completion rate in the Rugby Championship.
In their starting team the Boks have reverted to their tried and tested game drivers Handré Pollard at flyhalf and Willie le Roux at fullback.
They are placing a higher premium on territory in this game but in seeking that much-sought-after commodity, they will have to be spot on with the boot.
While the Boks opted to load their starting team with experience, the All Blacks took the strategic decision to boost their bench with the vast experience of scrumhalf TJ Perenara and utility back Beauden Barrett.
The All Blacks have been unable to find another gear in the final quarter in their last few matches and by having the confrontational Perenara and the jet-shoed Barrett as backup they hoping to finish with a flurry.
For several Boks this game will be one last push before they take a break.
Your #Springboks team to face New Zealand in Cape Town tomorrow 💚💛#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/Cyghexzx27— Springboks (@Springboks) September 6, 2024
Centre Jesse Kriel, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx have started in six Tests this season, while prop Frans Malherbe and hooker Bongi Mbonambi have played one less.
This is a huge Test for the Springboks, but perhaps not as big as it is to the All Blacks. Having lost ground to their old enemies they still came within a whisker of winning last year's Rugby World Cup. In fact, many Kiwis dispute that result.
Another defeat to the Boks will leave them with a deeply unpalatable record of three defeats and just one win in this year's competition.
Teams
Springboks — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Handré Pollard, Grant Williams; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw; Jaden Hendrikse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Lukhanyo Am.
All Blacks — Will Jordan; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele'a; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (captain); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.
Substitutes: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson; TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett.
Referee: Matthew Carley (England.
Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (England), Jordan Way (Australia).
TMO: Ian Tempest (England).
Kickoff: 5pm