Springboks' long walk to Freedom Cup

The Springboks on Saturday invoked the spirit of Nelson Mandela by lifting the Freedom Cup a sea gull's glide away from where the elder statesman in wait was incarcerated for 27 years.

Equally the Boks had to wait an interminably long time to again lay their hands on a cup they last hoisted in 2009.

The Boks never soared in the Mother City on Saturday but they perhaps fittingly were forced to graft in honour of freedom and the father of the nation.

They chipped away at the rock hard All Blacks' defence and carved out a victory in a clash that was as absorbing as it was engrossing.

While the toil of the starters should not be underrated it was again the Springbok substitutes who stepped off the bench to help turn the tide.

There was no Bomb Squad but in replacement hooker Malcolm Marx they had a marksman who hit the spot.

It was his powerful surges after coming off the bench in the 45th minute that helped set up the Boks' first try and it was he who peeled blindside from the back of a maul to score the decisive try.

Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit did what they do in every Test, while Cheslin Kolbe at times achieved superhuman feats. Typically, Kolbe was full of verve and vitality.