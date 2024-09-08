Rugby

Argentina still in with a chance of Rugby Championship victory

08 September 2024 - 18:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Felipe Contepomi coach of Pumas looks on prior to a Rugby Championship match against Australian Wallabies at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium on August 13, 2022 in San Juan, Argentina.
Felipe Contepomi coach of Pumas looks on prior to a Rugby Championship match against Australian Wallabies at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium on August 13, 2022 in San Juan, Argentina.
Image: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Argentina’s record-breaking win over Australia on Saturday kept alive hopes of a first ever triumph in the Rugby Championship, although they will have to upend world champions South Africa twice to win this year’s competition.

The 67-27 thrashing of the Wallabies in Santa Fe, where Argentina came storming back from a 17-point deficit and ran in nine tries, handed them a bonus five-point haul and moved them into second place in the standings with 10 points.

The Pumas, who have won two and lost two of four matches in this year’s competition, trail the Springboks by eight points and must win both their last two fixtures to overtake them.

Argentina host the World Cup winners in Santiago del Estero in a fortnight before travelling to South Africa for their last game in Nelspruit on September 28.

Argentina have completed 12 Rugby Championships since the expansion of the Tri Nations series between Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in 2012, and in that time never been in a position to win the title with two matches to go.

They have finished last nine times, but now face a dramatic tussle for the title with South Africa, who have already said they will split their squad into two separate units for the two tests.

RECORD WIN

Saturday’s record win for the Pumas in the competition came only a week after they lost 20-19 to the Wallabies in La Plata and emphasised the erratic nature of their rugby - full of flair, brilliance and forward power one moment, and bogged down by silly errors and indiscipline the next.

There is no doubting their mental strength, however, as they were 20-3 down after the first half-hour in Santa Fe, then ran in 38 unanswered points to turn the clash on its head.

“We talked at half-time about imposing what we wanted to do. The truth is that they did it very well. It was an almost impeccable second half," coach Felipe Contepomi told reporters afterwards.

“For me, the key is not to focus on the result. We want to measure ourselves by our actions and evaluate ourselves by what we say we're going to do and how we do it.

“That's why I say at the beginning it was a bit strange -because we confused conviction with madness.”

READ MORE:

Wallabies' second half collapse sign of inexperience, says Schmidt

Australia coach Joe Schmidt was left to lament a lack of depth in his inexperienced Wallabies squad after seeing his team handed a record 67-27 loss ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Cheetahs in R25m Sars soup

The Cheetahs face an uncertain future after having to enter negotiations with the South African Revenue Service for the repayment of outstanding fees.
Sport
23 hours ago

Springboks' long walk to Freedom Cup

The Springboks on Saturday invoked the spirit of Nelson Mandela by lifting the Freedom Cup a sea gull's glide away from where the elder statesman in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks have won hearts and minds under coach Rassie Erasmus

Winning hearts and minds have become a by-product of the Springboks' success since Rassie Erasmus took the reins in 2018.
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie’s squad depth points to future victories

Rassie Erasmus has evolved and advanced his 2023 Rugby World Cup winners in the Rugby Championship, both in playing style and in squad depth, writes ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mhlongo comes fourth in triumph as he claims unexpected 200m bronze Sport
  2. Jomo Sono weighs in on Patrick Maswanganyi wearing No 10 jersey at Pirates Soccer
  3. Boks have won hearts and minds under coach Rassie Erasmus Rugby
  4. Cricket SA on firmer financial footing with R815m profit Cricket
  5. Springboks' long walk to Freedom Cup Rugby

Latest Videos

KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures
The Station Strangler's sacrifice: Research documentary as part of journalism ...