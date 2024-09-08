Argentina still in with a chance of Rugby Championship victory

Argentina’s record-breaking win over Australia on Saturday kept alive hopes of a first ever triumph in the Rugby Championship, although they will have to upend world champions South Africa twice to win this year’s competition.

The 67-27 thrashing of the Wallabies in Santa Fe, where Argentina came storming back from a 17-point deficit and ran in nine tries, handed them a bonus five-point haul and moved them into second place in the standings with 10 points.

The Pumas, who have won two and lost two of four matches in this year’s competition, trail the Springboks by eight points and must win both their last two fixtures to overtake them.

Argentina host the World Cup winners in Santiago del Estero in a fortnight before travelling to South Africa for their last game in Nelspruit on September 28.

Argentina have completed 12 Rugby Championships since the expansion of the Tri Nations series between Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in 2012, and in that time never been in a position to win the title with two matches to go.

They have finished last nine times, but now face a dramatic tussle for the title with South Africa, who have already said they will split their squad into two separate units for the two tests.