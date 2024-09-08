Wallabies' second half collapse sign of inexperience, says Schmidt

Australia coach Joe Schmidt was left to lament a lack of depth in his inexperienced Wallabies squad after seeing his team handed a record 67-27 loss by Argentina in Santa Fe in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The Australians raced into a 17-point lead during the first half but suffered a collapse after the interval to concede a record number of points in their second-heaviest defeat as the Pumas ran rampant.

"There was a fair bit of youth out there, especially coming off the bench, and it was a very tough period of time for them to play out that last 20 or 30 minutes," said Schmidt.

"Until then the game was very much in the balance. To lead 20-3 in the first half and then to be 20-17 at halftime meant it swung a bit, but we were still in front.

"It's disappointing to fall off the edge in that second half."

Australia had only once previously conceded 60 points or more in a game, that coming in 1997 in a heavy loss against South Africa, and went into the game in Sante Fe having defeated Argentina 20-19 in La Plata last weekend.