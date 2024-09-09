Rugby

Robertson expects tough questions at home after All Blacks’ Bok losses

09 September 2024 - 15:32 By Nick Said
Malcolm Marx scores a try for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship win against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson was philosophical in defeat but admitted there would be tough questions back home after the All Blacks lost 18-12 to South Africa to see their Rugby Championship hopes disappear at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It is a fourth loss in a row to the world champions and a third defeat in four Tests in this year’s southern hemisphere competition, a tough start to his tenure for Robertson.

“It was a hell of a Test match, congratulations to South Africa, they know how to get it done,” Robertson said.

“We created enough opportunities but did not finish them. The best of us is finishing what we create, but there are small margins in Test rugby.”

New Zealand led by 10 points with 12 minutes to go in their 31-27 loss last weekend at Ellis Park and again held the advantage into the second half but allowed the Springboks to score two tries, while flyhalf Damian McKenzie missed a few crucial kicks.

“I am pleased where we are. The last few weeks have been exceptional with some great performances, some players went really deep,” Robertson said.

“Our breakdown tonight was phenomenal. A lot of big games are won on those small margins off the boot.

“There was so much good, but Test matches are about finishing on top and finding a way to do it. We need to learn from that.”

Robertson says he expects there will be questions around the team when they arrive back in New Zealand, given the exceptionally high standards they have set for decades.

“Our duty demands we win those games. We care very deeply about the jersey and we have to win,” he said.

“We will be frank and honest around it [the team’s results], that is the way to approach it.”

Captain Scott Barrett felt their two fixtures in South Africa were missed opportunities.

“We are on the wrong side of it for a second time and that is disappointing,” he said. “We have to regroup, there will be a lot of discomfort heading into the bye week. We have to be better.”

New Zealand have two Rugby Championship fixtures remaining against Australia but cannot catch South Africa at the top of the table having fallen 11 points behind their great rivals.

Reuters

