Robertson expects tough questions at home after All Blacks’ Bok losses

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson was philosophical in defeat but admitted there would be tough questions back home after the All Blacks lost 18-12 to South Africa to see their Rugby Championship hopes disappear at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It is a fourth loss in a row to the world champions and a third defeat in four Tests in this year’s southern hemisphere competition, a tough start to his tenure for Robertson.

“It was a hell of a Test match, congratulations to South Africa, they know how to get it done,” Robertson said.

“We created enough opportunities but did not finish them. The best of us is finishing what we create, but there are small margins in Test rugby.”

New Zealand led by 10 points with 12 minutes to go in their 31-27 loss last weekend at Ellis Park and again held the advantage into the second half but allowed the Springboks to score two tries, while flyhalf Damian McKenzie missed a few crucial kicks.

“I am pleased where we are. The last few weeks have been exceptional with some great performances, some players went really deep,” Robertson said.