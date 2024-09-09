Rugby

Siya Kolisi confirms exit from French club Racing to rejoin Sharks

09 September 2024 - 08:42 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates after their Rugby Championship win against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates after their Rugby Championship win against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has confirmed he has ended his association with French club Racing 92 to rejoin the Sharks in Durban, ending months of speculation over his future at club level.

He said he had negotiated an exit after a single season in the French Top 14, having struggled with injury and his form.

“We reached an agreement with the club. I am grateful for the way they handled the situation,” he told French daily L’Equipe on Sunday.

“When I arrived in Paris, I didn’t know what the future of my international career was but when I started playing for the national team again [in June], I realised my body has no rest.

“And above all, if I play for South Africa, I miss three months of the Top 14 season. I am well paid and it makes me feel like I am stealing from Racing.

“So, for me, my physical health and the club, I want to do what is right, I don't want to only invest half of myself. When they recruited me, they thought they had a full-time Siya Kolisi. But I love playing for South Africa so much, I want to continue with the Springboks.”

The 33-year-old Kolisi, who scored a try for South Africa as they beat the All Blacks 18-12 in their Rugby Championship clash in Cape Town on Saturday, will be heading back to Sharks.

“It was the last club I was at before coming to Racing, and all my friends and family are there,” he said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Nothing to crow about, Erasmus says as Boks keep it humble

Springboks' fourth straight win over old foes met with carnival-like exuberance at the final whistle
Sport
6 hours ago

BRAVO TO BOK BRAVERY: Determined defence help Kolisi and Co pluck Kiwi feathers

Undeterred by set piece malfunction the Springboks rolled up their sleeves in defence to record a hard-earned 18-12 victory over the All Blacks at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Argentina still in with a chance of Rugby Championship victory

Argentina’s record-breaking win over Australia on Saturday kept alive hopes of a first-ever triumph in the Rugby Championship, though they will have ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Wallabies' second half collapse sign of inexperience, says Schmidt

Australia coach Joe Schmidt was left to lament a lack of depth in his inexperienced Wallabies squad after seeing his team handed a record 67-27 loss ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks' long walk to Freedom Cup

The Springboks on Saturday invoked the spirit of Nelson Mandela by lifting the Freedom Cup a sea gull's glide away from where the elder statesman in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks have won hearts and minds under coach Rassie Erasmus

Winning hearts and minds have become a by-product of the Springboks' success since Rassie Erasmus took the reins in 2018.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Argentina still in with a chance of Rugby Championship victory Rugby
  2. Cricket SA on firmer financial footing with R815m profit Cricket
  3. Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race attracts top international athletes Sport
  4. Boks have won hearts and minds under coach Rassie Erasmus Rugby
  5. Jomo Sono weighs in on Patrick Maswanganyi wearing No 10 jersey at Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024
Rassie Erasmus Tells Emotional Story About Makazole Mapimpi💔