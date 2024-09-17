Experience helped get Lions to final but they have more options now

The Lions' decision to place more emphasis on the Currie Cup compared to their United Rugby Championship (URC) counterparts has perhaps been vindicated before a ball is kicked in Saturday's final against the Sharks.

They reached their first final since 2019 by beating the Cheetahs last weekend and their path has been largely cleared by the deployment of talent steeled in the rough and tumble of the URC.

Not that the Bulls and the Sharks haven't made generous use of their URC talent.

With fewer Springboks than the other top franchises the Lions perhaps needed to spread game time across their group and not solely look at the Currie Cup as a means of meeting developmental objectives. Detractors will argue the tail end of the next URC may prove a significant hurdle for the Lions with the amount of game time loaded into their players.