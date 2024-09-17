Salmaan Moerat captain as Boks make 10 changes for Argentina

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to his starting team for their penultimate Rugby Championship clash against Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero on Saturday.

Lock Salmaan Moerat leads a new-look team in a match that would see the Boks claim the Championship title for the first time since 2019 should they avoid defeat by the in-form Pumas.

The five players retaining their starting places from the team that defeated New Zealand in Cape Town 18-12 are prop Ox Nché, lock Ruan Nortje, No 8 Jasper Wiese, flyhalf Handré Pollard and centre Jesse Kriel.

Centre Lukhanyo Am and hooker Malcolm Marx are moved from the bench to a starting position from that match-23. Lock Eben Etzebeth goes the other way to join the retained Bomb Squad of props Vincent Koch and Gerhard Steenekamp, loose forwards Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels (hooker) and Manie Libbok (utility back) come in to complete a bench once again consisting of six forwards and two backs.