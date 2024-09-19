Rugby

Bok prop Thomas du Toit bracing for bruising scrum dogfight with Argentina

19 September 2024 - 10:29
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Springbok prop Thomas du Toit expecting tough battle from Argentina.
Image: Will Russell/Gallo Images

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit is bracing himself for a bruising scrum dogfight when they take on Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Santiago del Estero on Saturday night. 

The Boks take on the unpredictable Los Pumas in their own backyard targeting a win that will secure the title with the return match at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to spare. 

Du Toit has been named in the experienced front row that includes hooker Malcolm Marx and Ox Nché on the tight head who will try to combat the equally dangerous Los Pumas pack. 

“I believe it is more like a clash of the titans, these guys pride themselves in their scrum but that’s the same with us,” Du Toit said. 

“It is going to be a really proper battle and we are all excited about it. We will just stick with what we normally do.

“Coach Daan Human has a good system in place for them. As Vincent Koch mentioned earlier, he makes it tough during the week so it is not difficult on the weekend. 

“It is going to be proper against these guys, it ’is going to be a tough battle and one that will last for 80 minutes.” 

Du Toit has played on both sides of the scrum and he enjoys the versatility. 

“I am a primarily a tighthead prop but last season in the Premiership I had a few opportunities to play loose head, which was good. I’ll try to keep that going as much as possible just to try to lend a hand whenever I am needed.” 

Du Toit said the Boks also pride themselves on their defence. 

“On the issue of Springboks' defence, we pride ourselves much in the defensive part of the game, which is something we work very hard on.” 

His journey has not been easy and he credits everything on the foundation that was laid at the Sharks. 

“My journey went like that of most rugby players because it had lots of ups and downs. The Sharks has been an awesome foundation for me and I really enjoyed my time there.

“It was good to spend a decade there and going into the next phase of my career at Bath has been good. Everything has been underlined by the fact that I always wanted to play for the Springboks, which is the opportunity that a few get and I am grateful.” 

Competition at the Springboks is always fierce and Du Toit admits it is difficult to stake a claim in the starting line-up. 

“As everyone can see, it is an unbelievably competitive front row and it is difficult to get into this position. When you get there you need to play well enough to keep it going, it is very challenging but that’s where every rugby player wants to be. 

“Every rugby player strives for being at the set-up where it is competitive and you must do your best to stay in the side.” 

