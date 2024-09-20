Rugby

Familiarity front and centre in final

Lions roared into climax, but things have been going swimmingly for the Sharks

20 September 2024 - 13:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lions' utility back Sanele Nohamba celebrates after scoring a try against the Sharks at Ellis Park in March.
Lions' utility back Sanele Nohamba celebrates after scoring a try against the Sharks at Ellis Park in March.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Sanele Nohamba has stepped his way into the Lions' starting line-up for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

Nohamba, who made a dazzling entrance when he stepped off the bench in the semifinal against the Cheetahs, will hope to inflict pain on his former team, which is awash with ex-Lions.

The cross-pollination between the Lions and the Sharks is a little uncanny. Lions' centres Rynhardt Jonker and Marius Louw also called Durban home.

Former Lions flank Vincent Tshituka will captain the Sharks, while brother Emmanuel comes into the starting team at the expense of Phepsi Buthelezi.

Another former Lion, James Venter, completes the back row, while most recent Joburg departee Jordan Hendrikse will be stationed at fullback.

Flyhalf Siya Masuku also had a stint with the Lions, as have substitutes Tian Meyer and Lionel Cronje.

Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi’s shot at redemption in Currie Cup final

Two years ago he lost nine matches in a row - now he's clawed his way back to the brink of glory.
Sport
1 day ago

However, the most significant part of the Sharks selection isn't so much the number of players who are familiar with Ellis Park but the experience they have on the bench.

Like the Lions, they too have opted for a six/two split on the bench with Trevor Nyakane, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler and Lionel Cronje set to give them a grizzled presence in the final quarter.

While Cronje, who was outstanding in their league win at Ellis Park, is only on the bench, that day's other outstanding performer, Jurenzo Julius, is back at outside centre next to André Esterhuizen.

The visitors will be hoping Julius will bring similar game breaking qualities to the fore on Saturday.

The league win helped spark a turnaround in the Sharks' fortunes which has seen them go on an eight-match unbeaten run, including two draws.

One of those was last weekend's stalemate against the Bulls at Loftus in which the visitors showed immense courage to advance to the final.

Experience helped get Lions to final but they have more options now

Use of URC stars beneficial to the Gauteng team in the Currie Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

We’re proud of the effort and character shown in last week’s semifinal and now we’re in the final which is really special, a great opportunity for us,” said Warren Whiteley, another member of the visiting party with Lions' red in his veins.

The last time the Lions lifted the Currie Cup, Whiteley was their No 8. He has been swimming with the Sharks the past few seasons.

“We’ve built nicely over the past few weeks. The Lions are also a great side. That’s why they’re top of the log and they’ve proved that throughout the competition,” said Whiteley.

The Sharks go into the final on the fins of momentum.

As evidenced in their league win at Ellis Park and their success at Loftus last weekend, the Sharks are generally undaunted about the prospect of playing at altitude.

Perhaps naggingly, however, they have not won a final in Gauteng since 1996 when Andre Joubert delivered one of his virtuoso performances.

Boks tread carefully round Los Pumas as Rugby Championship title beckons

Argentina can still beat South Africa to the title but it is a long shot
Sport
18 hours ago

They have lost in four Gauteng-based finals since, but they enter this year's final arguably as the competition's form team.

Apart from that 1996 Ellis Park defeat, the Lions suffered only one other home loss in the final in the professional era. The Blue Bulls stampeded them in the 2002 climax, with the late Pedrie Wannenburg their only try scorer in a game dominated by Derick Hougaard who bagged a record 26 points.

Saturday's clash, however, will likely draw a closer contest. The Lions have been a real attacking force but the Sharks have game breakers running on and on the bench.

Teams

Lions — Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Rynhardt Jonker, Marius Louw, Tapiwa Mafura; Sanele Nohamba, Nico Steyn; Jarod Cairns, Ruan Venter, Renzo du Plessis; Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie (captain), Morgan Naude. Substitutes: Morne Brandon, Juan Schoeman, Conraad van Vuuren, Siba Qoma, Raynard Roets, JC Pretorius; Kade Wolhuter, Kelly Mpeku.

Sharks XV — Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids; Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter; Emile van Heerden, Corne Rahl; Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Substitutes: Dylan Richardson, Trevor Nyakane, Mawande Mdande, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler, Tinotenda Mavesere; Tian Meyer, Lionel Cronje.

Kickoff: 4pm

Referee: Morne Ferreira. Assistant referees: Griffin Colby, Stephan Geldenhuys

TMO: Egon Seconds

READ MORE:

POLL | Will the Boks beat Argentina away to clinch the Rugby Championship?

The World Champions will go into the game having made 10 changes to the squad which won 18-12 against New Zealand in Cape Town earlier this month.
Sport
4 hours ago

Bok prop Thomas du Toit bracing for bruising scrum dogfight with Argentina

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit is bracing for a bruising scrum dogfight when they take on Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Santiago del ...
Sport
1 day ago

Op-bound Sacha, then Boks, kept mum on injuries in All Blacks Tests

Star flyhalf has a knee injury but should be available for end-of-year tour.
Sport
2 days ago

Best is yet to come from Boks, warns Cheslin Kolbe

Utility back says less experienced players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Aphelele Fassi have become leaders in the dressing room.
Sport
1 day ago

Salmaan Moerat named captain as Boks make 10 changes for Argentina

‘It would be amazing to wrap up the Rugby Championship title this weekend,’ says Rassie Erasmus.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie clarifies he will not refund Olympics winner Van Dyk due to ... Sport
  2. ‘Come clean’: Downs coach Mngqithi says it’s about time local transfer figures ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi heaps praise on 'unselfish human being' Thapelo ... Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Now or never for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro Soccer
  5. Tickets for Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final sell out in four hours Soccer

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes