Teams
Lions — Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Rynhardt Jonker, Marius Louw, Tapiwa Mafura; Sanele Nohamba, Nico Steyn; Jarod Cairns, Ruan Venter, Renzo du Plessis; Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie (captain), Morgan Naude. Substitutes: Morne Brandon, Juan Schoeman, Conraad van Vuuren, Siba Qoma, Raynard Roets, JC Pretorius; Kade Wolhuter, Kelly Mpeku.
Sharks XV — Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids; Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter; Emile van Heerden, Corne Rahl; Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Substitutes: Dylan Richardson, Trevor Nyakane, Mawande Mdande, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler, Tinotenda Mavesere; Tian Meyer, Lionel Cronje.
Kickoff: 4pm
Referee: Morne Ferreira. Assistant referees: Griffin Colby, Stephan Geldenhuys
TMO: Egon Seconds
Familiarity front and centre in final
Lions roared into climax, but things have been going swimmingly for the Sharks
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Sanele Nohamba has stepped his way into the Lions' starting line-up for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Ellis Park.
Nohamba, who made a dazzling entrance when he stepped off the bench in the semifinal against the Cheetahs, will hope to inflict pain on his former team, which is awash with ex-Lions.
The cross-pollination between the Lions and the Sharks is a little uncanny. Lions' centres Rynhardt Jonker and Marius Louw also called Durban home.
Former Lions flank Vincent Tshituka will captain the Sharks, while brother Emmanuel comes into the starting team at the expense of Phepsi Buthelezi.
Another former Lion, James Venter, completes the back row, while most recent Joburg departee Jordan Hendrikse will be stationed at fullback.
Flyhalf Siya Masuku also had a stint with the Lions, as have substitutes Tian Meyer and Lionel Cronje.
Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi’s shot at redemption in Currie Cup final
However, the most significant part of the Sharks selection isn't so much the number of players who are familiar with Ellis Park but the experience they have on the bench.
Like the Lions, they too have opted for a six/two split on the bench with Trevor Nyakane, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler and Lionel Cronje set to give them a grizzled presence in the final quarter.
While Cronje, who was outstanding in their league win at Ellis Park, is only on the bench, that day's other outstanding performer, Jurenzo Julius, is back at outside centre next to André Esterhuizen.
The visitors will be hoping Julius will bring similar game breaking qualities to the fore on Saturday.
The league win helped spark a turnaround in the Sharks' fortunes which has seen them go on an eight-match unbeaten run, including two draws.
One of those was last weekend's stalemate against the Bulls at Loftus in which the visitors showed immense courage to advance to the final.
Experience helped get Lions to final but they have more options now
“We’re proud of the effort and character shown in last week’s semifinal and now we’re in the final which is really special, a great opportunity for us,” said Warren Whiteley, another member of the visiting party with Lions' red in his veins.
The last time the Lions lifted the Currie Cup, Whiteley was their No 8. He has been swimming with the Sharks the past few seasons.
“We’ve built nicely over the past few weeks. The Lions are also a great side. That’s why they’re top of the log and they’ve proved that throughout the competition,” said Whiteley.
The Sharks go into the final on the fins of momentum.
As evidenced in their league win at Ellis Park and their success at Loftus last weekend, the Sharks are generally undaunted about the prospect of playing at altitude.
Perhaps naggingly, however, they have not won a final in Gauteng since 1996 when Andre Joubert delivered one of his virtuoso performances.
Boks tread carefully round Los Pumas as Rugby Championship title beckons
