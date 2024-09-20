Rugby

POLL | Will the Boks beat Argentina away to clinch the Rugby Championship?

20 September 2024 - 12:18 By TIMESLIVE
Centre Lukhanyo Am will be in the spotlight when the Boks play against Argentina.
Centre Lukhanyo Am will be in the spotlight when the Boks play against Argentina.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

It will be a fierce battle when the Springboks face Argentina at Estadio Unico Madre Ciudades in Santiago del Estero during their Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash on Saturday. 

The World Champions will go into the game having made 10 changes to the squad which won 18-12 against New Zealand in Cape Town earlier this month.

Lukhanyo Am and hooker Malcolm Marx will take the spotlight as they will be part of the starting line-up.

Ox Nché, Handré Pollard and Jesse Kriel are among the players who retain their spots in the starting line-up led by captain Salmaan Moerat.

Boks tread carefully round Los Pumas as Rugby Championship title beckons

Argentina can still beat South Africa to the title but it is a long shot
Sport
18 hours ago

Coach Rassie Erasmus believes his team is up for the challenge. 

“Our players understand the importance of the match in every respect, and one could see from our training sessions in Stellenbosch they are switched on and ready to give their all as this match is important for both teams,” Erasmus said earlier this week.

Argentina will not be an easy opponent at home. They beat Australia 67-27 on September 7 at the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium. 

