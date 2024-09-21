Bok assistant coach Stick and captain Moerat expecting tough battle from Argentina

“He is a legend of the game over here and he has made them a dangerous side, which one can see from their results. So, if we don’t pitch up with the right mindset physically and mentally, they will punish us.
Image: Luis Santillan/Gallo
The Springboks will treat Argentina with respect and stick to their systems during the penultimate Rugby Championship clash in Santiago del Estero on Saturday night (11.10pm, SA time).
The Boks go into the clash knowing victory will see them clinch the title for the first time since 2019 with a match against the selfsame Los Pumas to spare at Mbombela Stadium next week.
Speaking to the media, Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and captain Salmaan Moerat said they are expecting a tough battle against a quality Pumas side that is coached by Felipe Contepomi.
“He really knows what buttons to press with the players,” said Stick about Contepomi who is a former Argentina inside back.
Boks tread carefully round Los Pumas as Rugby Championship title beckons
“He is a legend of the game over here and he has made them a dangerous side, which one can see from their results. So, if we don’t pitch up with the right mindset physically and mentally, they will punish us.
“That said, we are playing at a new stadium and in a new city, and we are looking forward to the challenge. We have our goals as a team, and the two extra days in Stellenbosch allowed us to implement a few things that we want to bring into the game.
“One thing’s for certain, it will take a 23-man effort to win the match because they have selected a good team with a bench that can also bring a massive impact.”
Moerat, who will face Argentina for the first time in his 10th Test for South Africa, also spoke highly of the opposition.
“They are a great side and they have a good identity, but that said, there’s also another milestone we can achieve this weekend (winning six matches in a row for the first time in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship),” said Moerat.
“So, though our focus is on sticking to our systems and delivering a top quality performance, we believe if we do that correctly, hopefully we can come away with the desired result.
“We are ready for what they’ll bring, and we see this as a massive occasion for the team.”
Moerat added he was happy with the team’s preparation for the clash.
“Our preparation has been good. We had two days in Stellenbosch, which gave us a little bit of leeway and a good three days in Buenos Aires before travelling to Santiago del Estero on Wednesday night, so we had good time to settle in here before our captain's run, and we’re excited about the challenge ahead.”
Moerat also made special mention of fellow lock Eben Etzebeth, who will match Victor Matfield’s record as the most capped Springbok player of all time with 127 Test caps when he takes the field on Saturday, saying he is an inspiration to the entire team and the younger players.
“When I started playing at Western Province, Eben was there and I had the pleasure of playing a few games with him. The record he will match this weekend is a testament to the player he is on and off the field.
“What has really stood out for me is his ability to perform consistently, and that really inspires us as the younger players because it’s something we can really learn from,” said Moerat.”
Bok prop Thomas du Toit bracing for bruising scrum dogfight with Argentina
New Zealand strike early and hold on to edge Wallabies in Sydney
Familiarity front and centre in final
