Sharks steal Currie Cup title from the Lions' den
This final was just what the Currie Cup needed!
Jordan Hendrikse returned to Ellis Park and robbed his former team of a Currie Cup title in true Robin Hood fashion.
It was his near 60m penalty in truly treacherous conditions that handed the Sharks victory but the Lions will reflect on the closing minutes with much to lament.
They had all but won the game when they won a line-out after the fulltime siren but their decision to maul came back to bite them - in Great White proportions.
The Sharks however will care little as it were they who had set the tone for much of this match. They bossed the collisions in the first half and struck the first blow in the second which drew the Lions from their cage.
At the break the Sharks had forced the hosts into making 82 tackles and they had the lions' share in territory and possession.
When Siya Masuku lined up the first attempt at goal in the 50th minute the match still ran the real risk of ending with an aggregate score lower than the 9-3 with which Western Province mildly subdued Northern Transvaal in 1983.
Masuku missed from just over halfway but soon the Sharks had something far more substantive to shout about.
𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐂𝐈𝐑𝐂𝐋𝐄 😏🔥— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 21, 2024
The Hollywoodbets Sharks XV lift the 2024 Carling Currie Cup 👏👏#CarlingCurrieCup pic.twitter.com/gVCBeuG9f9
Ethan Hooker was put in space down the left flank and the wing made the most of the opportunity first by streaking clear of Darrien Landsberg and then absorb the last-gasp tackle of Quan Horn. Masuku effortlessly converted from the touchline to hand the Sharks more priceless currency in the context of this clash.
The Lions however responded. Ruan Venter continued to use his hulking frame to bang away from deep, while Sanele Nohamba continued to masterfully pull the strings at flyhalf.
Lions' pressure brought a penalty that Nohamba booted towards the corner flag and though the Lions' maul was neutralised the Sharks infringed again. A quick tap allowed scrumhalf Nico Steyn the opportunity to make a successful dart for the tryline before Nohamba nerveless converted.
Masuku banged over a penalty to hand the Sharks the lead and when Lions' substitute Juan Schoeman was yellow carded and Hendrikse banged over the resultant lengthy penalty the Sharks appeared to be home just about dry.
However, the Sharks conceded a scrum penalty near the halfway line and Nohamba again sought touch as launch pad. Again, the Lions' maul spluttered but they continued to apply the squeeze before substitute Siba Qoma crashed over with five minutes left to play. Nohamba converted to hand the Lions the lead for the first time.
There was however a sting in the tale and in this case, it was self-inflicted.
Both teams deserve kudos for not allowing this match to degenerate into a tit-for-tat contestables kick-fest and in fact, the game opened up in the second as both teams went for the jugular.
The wet ball made for many a mishap especially with both teams committed to carrying with gusto.
𝐀 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐈𝐂𝐊 😲— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 21, 2024
Jordan Hendrikse's 59m kick won it for the Hollywoodbets Sharks XV 😤🔥 #CarlingCurrieCup pic.twitter.com/wV7GC6pk80
The Lions were on the back foot early on but they used all the tools at their disposal to repel the Sharks.
The Sharks however continued to make the running but they lacked a finishing touch in the first half.
Andre Esterhuizen battered the Lions' midfield, Corne Rahl didn't confine his good deeds to just the second row, Vincent Tshituka kept charging, while Jurenzo Julius kept restlessly wrestled and wriggled.
The Lions showed great resolve in their come-from-behind semifinal win over the Cheetahs and they were again required to dig deep to keep their opponents at bay. The Sharks however opened a crack with Hooker's try and the game was better for it.
The conditions invoked memories of the 1987 Currie Cup final which was played in worse conditions. Back then the game was controlled by a maestro who kicked his team to victory and though Masuku and Nohamba impressed, it was left to Hendrikse to leave an indelible footprint on the game.
LIONS (0) 14Tries: Nico Steyn, Siba Qoma. Conversions: Sanele Nohamba 2.
SHARKS (0) 16Tries: Ethan Hooker. Conversion: Siya Masuku. Penalties: Masuku, Jordan Hendrikse 2.