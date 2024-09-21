Sharks steal Currie Cup title from the Lions' den

This final was just what the Currie Cup needed!

Jordan Hendrikse returned to Ellis Park and robbed his former team of a Currie Cup title in true Robin Hood fashion.

It was his near 60m penalty in truly treacherous conditions that handed the Sharks victory but the Lions will reflect on the closing minutes with much to lament.

They had all but won the game when they won a line-out after the fulltime siren but their decision to maul came back to bite them - in Great White proportions.

The Sharks however will care little as it were they who had set the tone for much of this match. They bossed the collisions in the first half and struck the first blow in the second which drew the Lions from their cage.

At the break the Sharks had forced the hosts into making 82 tackles and they had the lions' share in territory and possession.

When Siya Masuku lined up the first attempt at goal in the 50th minute the match still ran the real risk of ending with an aggregate score lower than the 9-3 with which Western Province mildly subdued Northern Transvaal in 1983.

Masuku missed from just over halfway but soon the Sharks had something far more substantive to shout about.