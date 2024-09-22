Rugby

Argentina stun South Africa in 29-28 win to keep title hopes alive

22 September 2024 - 01:48 By Reuters
Jesse Kriel (right) of South Africa and Tomas Albornoz of Argentina battle for the ball during the the Rugby Championship 2024 match between Argentina Pumas and South Africa Springboks at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on September 21, 2024 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.
Image: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Flyhalf Tomas Albornoz kicked a penalty 11 minutes from the end to hand Argentina a thrilling 29-28 victory over South Africa and keep their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship alive in a blisteringly hot Santiago del Estero on Saturday.

The world champion Springboks, who had the chance to win the game with a late penalty from flyhalf Manie Libbok that was missed, lead the table with 19 points from second-placed Argentina on 14 points ahead of a final meeting between the sides in Nelspruit next Saturday where the title will be decided.

Argentina scored four tries through wing Mateo Carreras, flanker Pablo Matera, prop Joel Sclavi and Albornoz as they took advantage of a first half yellow card for visiting wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and turned a 17-0 deficit into a 26-22 halftime lead.

South Africa, who had made 10 changes to their side after resting several regulars, scored tries via fullback Aphelele Fassi, centre Jesse Kriel and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach as they lost for the first time in this year’s championship.

