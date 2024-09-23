Lions coach Nkosi laments their fleeting paw on the trophy

“A few objectives were achieved from a franchise point of view,” said Nkosi.
“To lose like that in the final with young kids against a team that to all intents and purposes is the value of Ellis Park. If you look at their [player] roster it is incredible,” insisted the coach.
Nkosi said his players put up their hands for selection in the United Rugby Championship.
“I think they would have given Ivan [van Rooyen, the Lions' URC coach] food for thought about who plays and who doesn't. I think we have created depth.
“For a guy like Morgan Naude to get a scrum penalty with seven men against Trevor Nyakane, who is a back-to-back World Cup winner and has more than 50-odd Springbok caps. There is a lot to be said for that.”
Nkosi is also better for the experience.
“When you get the results we got and the result we got until 80 minutes and 30 seconds in the final showed conviction in my coaching style, the way I want to coach the game, play the game and the way I want to lead teams. That was good for me. The challenge for me is to keep learning.”
Like the players, he too needs to mount the horse on Monday.
“On Monday I have to coach the U21s again. It is a big loss for me personally. You don't get too many opportunities to get into finals. I thought we put ourselves in a good position to win the final. I'm pretty gutted that we didn't. It is heartbreaking to see Jordan kick the winning kick when I think of how I got him from Maties B field. But that's rugby, hey.”
Nine-time Currie Cup winner Naas Botha once sagely observed that a trophy is not won in May.
It has become one of the competition's enduring truisms and the Lions, much to their deep lament, discovered on Saturday that lifting rights to the famous old trophy are not secure even after the full-time siren has sounded in the final.
The Sharks snatched the title away from the Lions after the hosts opted to maul from a line-out instead of seeking the sanctuary of touch, which would have secured them a 12th title.
Instead the Sharks turned over possession from the messy maul and earned a penalty that former Lion, Jordan Hendrikse, banged over from a whopping 60m to hand the coastal team the title.
It was a devastating blow for Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi, who saw his team lose only once in the leagues [against the Sharks] and have one paw on the trophy in the final.
“We were Currie Cup champions for 10 seconds,” sighed Nkosi.
“In that moment we lacked leadership and presence. All we had to do was call a line-out where we get the ball in front and get it out. We proceeded to maul it and they turned it over. I thought the call at the end was a bit harsh,” Nkosi said about the Lions' attempt to win the ball being deemed illegal by referee Morne Ferreira.
Ironically the Lions kept their composure for most of the match and had to absorb much Sharks' pressure, particularly in the first half. The Lions were forced to make 82 tackles and saw the visitors command more than 60% of territory and possession by the break.
They also responded well after the Sharks shot into the lead, showing great resolve when they were a man down.
The pong of Currie Cup final defeat and the manner in which it arrived will linger a little over Ellis Park.
“Some of the players will have to show accountability,” said Nkosi.
“The powers that be must come and speak to us but from a player's perspective. Showing accountability means coming here on Monday and start preparing for Ulster next weekend,” said the coach.
Nkosi and the higher-ups at Ellis Park, however, cannot be blinded by the result. The Lions have made progress over the past few months.
