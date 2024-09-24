“We know it’s not going to be easy because Argentina believe they have what it takes to win the title and they showed anything is possible by defeating New Zealand at home and registering a record-breaking victory over Australia as well, so though we are close to claiming the title, we are taking nothing for granted,” said the Bok coach.
Springbok team to face Argentina: 15 — Aphelele Fassi, 14 — Cheslin Kolbe, 13 — Jesse Kriel, 12 — Damian de Allende, 11 — Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 — Manie Libbok, 9 — Jaden Hendrikse, 8 — Jasper Wiese, 7 — Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 — Siya Kolisi, 5 — Ruan Nortje, 4 — Eben Etzebeth, 3 — Frans Malherbe, 2 — Bongi Mbonambi, 1 — Ox Nche
Replacements: 16 — Malcolm Marx, 17 — Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 — Vincent Koch, 19 — Elrigh Louw, 20 — Kwagga Smith, 21 — Cobus Reinach, 22 — Handré Pollard, 23 — Lukhanyo Am
Etzebeth to break Springbok record as Erasmus shows faith in Libbok
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Eben Etzebeth will become the most capped Springbok when he lines up against Argentina in the title-deciding Rugby Championship clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Jaden Hendrikse and Manie Libbok have been paired as starting halfbacks for the first time after coach Rassie Erasmus promoted them from the bench for this winner takes all clash.
Erasmus’s match-23 shows six personnel changes from the team that narrowly went down 29-28 to Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero last weekend to set-up this decider.
Erasmus made nine changes and one positional switch from last week’s encounter. He recalled six double Rugby World Cup winners to the starting XV. The recalled double World Cup winners are Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and Siya Kolisi, who resumes as captain after watching from the coaches’ box in Argentina.
The changes mean Erasmus named the same starting pack that defeated New Zealand 18-12 in Cape Town and the same five forward replacements, while reverting to a five-three split in favour of the forwards on the bench.
The most capped centre pairing in Springbok history in De Allende and Jesse Kriel are reunited, with a back three of fullback Aphelele Fassi and wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Kolbe.
On the bench, Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), Handré Pollard (flyhalf) and Lukhanyo Am (centre) make up a formidably experienced trio who will provide the necessary impact in the backline.
The Springboks need only a point from the match to guarantee their first Rugby Championship title since the abbreviated version in 2019 and their first full tournament title since 2009.
The Boks will also clinch the title if Argentina win the match without a bonus point based on competition points.
The only permutation that would see Argentina snatch the title from the Boks is if Los Pumas win with a bonus point and deny the hosts a point, which would see them claim the title based on the fact that they would have had two wins over South Africa.
Marcos Kremer to miss Rugby Championship decider against Boks in huge blow to Argentina
“We planned to recall the players we rested last week because it allowed us to ensure we have a group of core players who remained in the South African time zone and who would slot back into the team with ease,” said Erasmus.
“They will not only bring fresh legs and vast experience to the team, it also allows us to select a settled team that played most of the matches in the Castle Lager incoming series.
“The match 23 also includes 19 Rugby World Cup winners, which will bode well for the team, while the other players selected have performed under immense pressure in the competition this season and they all deserve their places in the squad.
“It’s going to be a huge challenge against an Argentinian team that has something special brewing in their set-up and who will give everything to win their first title in the competition, and we selected this team with that in mind.”
Ox Nche, Malherbe (both props) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker) will start in the front row, while Etzebeth will again pair up with Ruan Nortje in the engine room.
Kolisi, Du Toit and Jasper Wiese forming a physical loose trio, while Libbok and Hendrikse will dictate play at halfback.
Boks will eliminate ‘silly errors’ against Argentina in Mbombela
The five forward replacements on the bench are Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Kock (both props) and Malcolm Marx (hooker), with Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith adding loose-forward power.
Erasmus praised Libbok for his general play in naming him in the starting line-up.
“Manie’s general play is fantastic and he brings a lot of energy and playmaking abilities to the backline. He dictates play well, so we back Manie fully to do the job for us at flyhalf.
“It’s not just up to him to find solutions for his goal-kicking, it is something we have to do as a team, and we are working on a plan.”
Erasmus also lauded Etzebeth for his impressive career milestone.
“As a former Springbok I can attest to what a huge achievement it will be for Eben to become the most capped Springbok ever, and we are proud of him and want to make this a special and memorable occasion for him.
“If we can win the title and finish the competition with a victory, it would be a huge occasion for the team and Eben as an individual and we’ll give everything to make this a special day for him.”
With the Rugby Championship title in sight for the Boks, Erasmus said though there is only one permutation that would deny the Boks the title, their goal is to win the match and finish the competition on a high note.
Sharks' hero Jordan Hendrikse produces a kick from the heavens to snatch Currie Cup
