All Black Sam Cane recalls kindness receiving visits from Boks in hospital

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has enjoyed many a ferocious battle with the Springboks over his 12-year international career but he also recalled a memorable act of kindness from the South Africans in the lead-up to his 100th Test.

The former New Zealand captain will pass the milestone against Australia on Saturday, having enjoyed an unlikely extension to his Test career despite moving to Japanese club rugby in the wake of last year's World Cup.

Cane was sent off as New Zealand lost to South Africa in the final of that tournament in France, one of a series of setbacks he has endured during his career.

Another was a serious neck injury he suffered against the Boks in Pretoria in 2018 and the response of South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus and a few of players has clearly stayed with him.

“The day after I had surgery and Rassie, Francois Louw and Jesse Kriel, all on separate occasions, made the visit to the hospital,” the 32-year-old said.