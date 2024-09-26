Rugby

All Black Sam Cane recalls kindness receiving visits from Boks in hospital

Flanker will earn 100th Test Cap when New Zealand complete their Rugby Championship programme against the Wallabies on Saturday

26 September 2024 - 11:47 By Nick Mulvenney
The All Blacks' Sam Cane with the ball during the Rugby Championship match against the Springboks at Ellis Park on August 31.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has enjoyed many a ferocious battle with the Springboks over his 12-year international career but he also recalled a memorable act of kindness from the South Africans in the lead-up to his 100th Test.

The former New Zealand captain will pass the milestone against Australia on Saturday, having enjoyed an unlikely extension to his Test career despite moving to Japanese club rugby in the wake of last year's World Cup.

Cane was sent off as New Zealand lost to South Africa in the final of that tournament in France, one of a series of setbacks he has endured during his career.

Another was a serious neck injury he suffered against the Boks in Pretoria in 2018 and the response of South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus and a few of players has clearly stayed with him.

“The day after I had surgery and Rassie, Francois Louw and Jesse Kriel, all on separate occasions, made the visit to the hospital,” the 32-year-old said.

“But the truth is, I was in such a dazed state post-surgery that unfortunately I can only remember dribs and drabs of the conversation and their presence.

“It speaks volumes of all three of those men to take time out of their day to come to the hospital and find me. It's something I will never forget and I'm hugely appreciative of it.”

Being selected for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test in Wellington when Scott Robertson named his team on Thursday meant Cane will become the 13th All Black Test centurion.

He is already committed to bringing an end to his Test career at the end of season and returning to Japan to see out his contract with the Sungoliath club.

Manie’s miss one of several Bok shortcomings, argues Rassie

Coach Rassie Erasmus admitted Argentina caught the Boks short in the outside channels
Sport
3 days ago

He would, however, be delighted to extend his international career by a few more matches if required for New Zealand's end-of-year tour.

“I don't have any expectations. Part of being an All Black for a long time is that it is pretty risky territory to get into, having expectations of the team and the jersey.

“Nothing's ever given or promised, you've got to earn it. I honestly haven't really thought about the end-of-year tour.

“If I'm picked, and they see value in having me there, then I'd love to continue representing the All Blacks throughout the rest of the year.” 

The Springboks, who beat the All Blacks at Ellis Park and Cape Town Stadium in this year's tournament will win the Rugby Championship if they win, draw or even lose with a bonus point in their final match against Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

Reuters

Bongi bats for Boks' Manie after crucial miss in last week's Test

Grobbelaar and Moodie go back to the Bulls and Dixon to the Stormers for the start of the URC.
Sport
21 hours ago

Etzebeth to break Springbok record as Erasmus shows faith in Libbok

Eben Etzebeth will become the most capped Springbok when he lines up against Argentina in the title-deciding Rugby Championship clash at the Mbombela ...
Sport
1 day ago

Marcos Kremer to miss Rugby Championship decider against Boks in huge blow to Argentina

Influential Argentina loose forward Marcos Kremer will miss his country's decisive Rugby Championship clash against South Africa this weekend after ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks will eliminate 'silly errors' against Argentina in Mbombela

South Africans knew what to expect from the hostile crowd and physical Pumas in Santiago del Estero, says Elrigh Louw.
Sport
2 days ago
